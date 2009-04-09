Tally Ho, London! Wall Street Again The Best-Paid Place In The World

John Carney

We know you’ve all heard the tale about the death of Wall Street. As it turns out, that tale exagerates the economic damage done to New York City’s financial centre. A new study shows that Wall Street is now the best-paid major global financial centre, displacing London from the top slot.

“A U.S.-based quantitative analyst managing director in interest-rate derivatives, for example, earned on average salary and bonuses worth £530,000 ($785,884), compared with £380,000 for a U.K.-based counterpart,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

The worst hit sector was quants and structured credit. The least effected: private bankers, especially Swiss bankers. 

