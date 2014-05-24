Survey Confirms What We All Knew -- New York City Has The Best Nightlife In The World

After sunset, New York City turns into an adult playground, with raucous nightclubs, hidden late-night eateries, and bars that come to life in the wee hours of the morning.

TripAdvisor recently came out with a new survey that confirms that New York is, in fact, the best city in the world for nightlife.

This is no surprise, considering that the city that never sleeps is home to over 2,500 bars and nightclubs, with more opening up every single month.

Travellers also ranked New York as having the best restaurants in the world.

New York was not, however, ranked the number one overall city. That title went to Tokyo for its taxi service, public transportation, cleanliness, and helpfulness of the locals. Singapore, Rome, and Dubai also ranked high as traveller favourites.

To complete the World City Survey, the travel site surveyed more than 50,000 reviews on either a hotel, restaurant or attraction in the featured cities during 2013. To be included in the results, a city was required to have a minimum of 300 completed responses, with the ranking based on average scores for each question. All analysis was conducted by Brainbox Research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.