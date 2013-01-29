Judge Sings Broadway Tune To Lament The Rudeness Of Lawyers

Judge Richard Sullivan belting it out.

Photo: via WSJ Live

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan debuted a new song about rude lawyers at a recent meeting, according to The Wall Street Journal.Sullivan sang the following to the tune of “If I Were A Rich Man”:



“If lawyers were more civil

Daidle deedle daidle daidle deedle daidle dum

They’d treat their breth-er-en with more respect

Wouldn’t always yell, ‘object.'”

Sullivan’s words resonated with his colleagues, many of whom told the Journal they’ve also noticed a deterioration of courtroom niceties.

His performance was part of the New York Inn of Court, an organisation dedicated to promoting professionalism, civility, and ethics within the profession.

Watch Sullivan’s performance, which begins around the 12-second mark:



