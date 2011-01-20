14 Shocking Stats On The Rise Of Inequality In New York

Ever been to a third world country?



Try visiting New York.

Income distribution in New York City has become more skewed than most shack-and-castle principalities of the developing world. It is now the most unequal city in the most unequal state in the most unequal developed country in the world.

Obviously inequality is growing as a consequence of Wall Street, which has doubled and redoubled income in recent decades.

The Fiscal Policy Institute has compiled some must-see data on the trend. As today’s NY Post points out, it’s getting hard for most people to live here.

