21 amazing pictures of New York City in the early 1900s

Library of Congress An eerily quiet Times Square.

New York, like most older American cities, has changed drastically over the centuries.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is its residents’ desire to photograph it.

A vast trove of photos in The Library of Congress gives us the opportunity to look back at New York just before it was entering the 20th century.

These images give us an idea of what life was like in the 1900s — how landmarks have changed or, remarkably, stayed the same.

Eric Goldschein wrote an earlier version of this story.

