IGNITION 2013 Ultra-Early-Bird Tickets Are On Sale Now -- Here's Why You Need To Nab One

Tumblr’s acquisition tells you a lot about things digital in 2013. Silicon Valley may still lead in pure tech, but when Marissa Mayer needed a defining acquisition for Yahoo!, the Big Apple is where she went shopping.



That’s why New York will be back again as host city for IGNITION Future of Digital, Business Insider’s flagship event on November 11-13. For the fourth year running, we’re gathering 700 senior executives from the converging worlds of technology, media, marketing, entertainment, investing, and finance. They will converge at the Time Warner centre overlooking Central Park. Their mission will be to explore the ongoing explosion of new business models being fuelled by digital technology and the Internet.

At IGNITION we discuss innovation that matters–who wins, who loses, and what you and your company can do to keep ahead. A few of the topics we’re working on:

Social Networking: Let a thousand graphs bloom

Into The Stream: Will YouTube, Netflix & Hulu totally dissolve linear TV?

Mobile Ads: Location saves the day?

Native Content: Does anyone know what Millennials want?

Up From Bricks ‘n Clicks: Retail goes omnichannel

Social TV: The new networks?

Next-Gen Storytelling: Creators, meet your inner geek

Reinventing News: Smaller, cheaper, faster–where’s the end?

The Empires Strike Back: Big TV piles into Web video

Social Advertising: Performance vs annoyance

Better UI: It’s the experience, stupid

Broadband Dynamics: Net neutrality R.I.P.

Hardware: Are tablets the perfect screen?

Big Data: From many platforms, one measurement?

Go Live: From pro sports to flying Wallendas, real time is the place to be.

Wearables!: No, really.

