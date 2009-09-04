New York Homebuyers Try To Get Themselves Psyched Up

Trying to figure out the fair value of a house is tricky business, especially since no two homes — well, except in McMansionville — are exactly alike. And homebuyer situations are so different. That might explain why there’s so much psychology and emotion involved in the home market, and why discussions get so heated (just check out any of the myriad housing bubble blogs).



Anyway, in light of this we were amused to see on the StreetEasy message boards (a place where New York housing market participants trade gossip and advice), that a user decided to create a “Motivational famous quote thread for those still with fear.” You know — get everyone psyched up about buying a house — kind of the pressure applied by “Suzanne” in the famous “Suzanne Researched This” Century 21 commercial. You can do it! Take the plunge! There’s nothing to fear but fear itself!

However, our favourite quote is from user West81st.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.