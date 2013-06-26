I Finally Checked Out That 'High Line' Thing That New Yorkers Are Going Bonkers About...

I live in New York.



That means that for the past several years I have had to listen to everyone gush about the High Line.

What’s the “High Line?”

The “High Line” is an old railroad track on the lower West Side that was recently converted into a park.

It’s a bit strange to hear people gush about a park–especially a long, thin park.

