NY Law Would Protect Firearm Owners' Privacy After Gun Map Controversy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Photo: AP

In addition to placing landmark restrictions on gun ownership, the gun bill working its way through the New York legislature could give gun owners new privacy rights.After The Journal News in Westchester, N.Y. used the Freedom of Information Act to publish a map revealing the names and addresses of registered gun owners in Westchester and Rockland counties, some politicians apparently decided it was time for change.



State Sen. Greg Ball and Assemblyman Steve Katz, both Republicans, announced earlier this month they want a law making any information about handgun permits confidential.

And it seems they got their wish.

Part of the new gun law amends state public records laws to protect gun owners from being publicly identified, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Essentially, if the new provisions are passed, information on gun owners is exempt from public records laws that normally allow newspapers or private citizens access to certain information the government collects.

The gun control provisions passed the state Senate late Monday night and are being considered today by the Assembly.

DON’T MISS: Is There Really A Difference Between Publishing Gun Owners’ Addresses And Letting The Government Spy On You? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.