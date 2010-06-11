New York Governor Warns Of Anarchy If Budget Isn't Passed Right Away

Maybe New York will see its own Greece-like street chaos as a result of the state budget.



At least that’s what David Paterson seems to be hinting at.

WCBSTV:

The clowns in the state Legislature, now deadlocked for 71 days on the budget, are ready to take down the “big tent” and bring state government to a standstill. At least that’s what Paterson thinks.

“No one knows the full ramifications of a government shutdown,” said Paterson. “It would create unimaginable chaos around the state and the greater metropolitan areas.”

Such chaos includes closing all state parks, motor vehicles offices, courts, and even the lottery. Public assistance payments would not be made and unemployment payments might also be held up.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.