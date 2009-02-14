New York Governor David Paterson Slams Repeat Offender SNL

The other week when we saw Fred Armisen roll onto screen as David Paterson during a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update sketch, we couldn’t believe SNL was going to do the same silly, blind impression of New York’s governor after the tongue thrashing they took from him after their first impression last fall. But they did, and once again Paterson is furious and responding—two weeks later.

Nevertheless, he compared the show to a bunch of third graders making fun of disabled people. He went on say that such jokes promote insensitivity against the disabled and noted that he saw a sign before one of his budget presentations saying, “The blind leading the blind.”

Whoa. Wait. Are staffers in Paterson’s office seriously using phrases like “the blind leading the blind”? Because that is crossing the line.

SNL is trying to duck the controversy telling USA Today via a spokeswoman that neither the network nor the show would have any comment on the impression.

Ok, SNL. We get it. You’re the “not ready for primetime players.” You’re edgy. And we’re not sure how much the state’s recent tax-incentive program that just ran out of money was affecting you, but since a reinstatement could benefit you and show alum Tina Fey’s new project, 30 Rock, maybe now isn’t the best time to take shots at the man who could approve or kill such legislation.

Here’s the first David Paterson skit. (The second is apparently so popular we can’t get it to load, but it’s the same joke.) You tell us? Too far?





