New York Republicans just trolled Bill de Blasio with a bizarre 'Fifty Shades of Grey' parody

The New York State Republican Party decided to jump into the discussion surrounding the hit erotic romance movie “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

On Tuesday, the state GOP tweeted a fake movie poster for “Fifty Shades of Bill” that appears to have New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) as the film’s female protagonist and the Rev. Al Sharpton as her lover:

The satire also included quips about the film’s famous bondage scenes. On their mock poster, the state Republicans jokingly promised their de Blasio flick would feature the mayor “TIED UP by his habitual tardiness, “DOMINATED by the duties of his office,” and “HANDCUFFED by his poor management of the NYPD.”

De Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the poster from Business Insider.

