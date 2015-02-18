New York Republicans just trolled Bill de Blasio with a bizarre 'Fifty Shades of Grey' parody

The New York State Republican Party decided to jump into the discussion surrounding the hit erotic romance movie “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
On Tuesday, the state GOP tweeted a fake movie poster for “Fifty Shades of Bill” that appears to have New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) as the film’s female protagonist and the Rev. Al Sharpton as her lover:
You’ve heard of #50ShadesOfGrey? Well here’s 50 Shades of Bill:http://t.co/mzUWArCr1w pic.twitter.com/Jfi3yBlQZ2
— New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) February 17, 2015
The satire also included quips about the film’s famous bondage scenes. On their mock poster, the state Republicans jokingly promised their de Blasio flick would feature the mayor “TIED UP by his habitual tardiness, “DOMINATED by the duties of his office,” and “HANDCUFFED by his poor management of the NYPD.”
De Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the poster from Business Insider.
NOW WATCH: Learn what all the fuss is about — here’s the regular guy’s guide to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.