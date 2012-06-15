Hey, New York Googlers!

New York Googlers: send us a shout. Most articles about your awesome office at 111 Eighth Ave. still focus on its cafeteria. We know your peers have worked on some key projects, like Google Maps, Spreadsheets and Checkout. And judging from your employer’s New York job listings, we see you’re keen for coders who understand mobile platforms, Java Web apps, data algorithms for your next-gen engine, AJAX user interfaces, and APIs for third-party partners.



We’d like to know more: new NY Google projects to office culture and politics to what you’re working on with your 20% time to where you hang out after work. Please reach out to [email protected] with news and scuttlebutt. All tips kept confidential

