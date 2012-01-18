The New York Giants, Who Were Mostly Terrible This Year And Lucked Their Way Into The Playoffs, Now Say They 'Can't Be Beat'

Photo: YouTube

The New York Giants are red hot after obliterating the Falcons and Packers in their first two playoff games.Now, everyone is penciling them in to a Super Bowl match-up with the Patriots, even the Giants themselves.



“We wouldn’t say we’re unstoppable, but our mindset is extreme at this point. We’re not going to be denied,” safety Antrel Rolle told the New York Daily News. “I might be a little biased, but in our minds, we can’t be beat.”

Just a quick note how the Giants played this season:

They were 9-7 in the regular season, and would have missed the playoffs if either the Cowboys or Eagles weren’t utter failures for most the season, or if Mark Sanchez was able to complete a few passes in Week 16.

Their passing defence was 25th in the NFL

Their rushing offence was 29th in the NFL

They were the only NFC team to make the playoffs despite a negative point differential (-6)

Long story short, they had a pretty awful season by their standards.

Yet in the playoffs, they’ve abruptly transformed into some sort of juggernaut — taking care of the ball, rushing the quarterback, and defending the pass better than they have all year.

So who are the real Giants?

The team that smashed the 15-1 Packers at Lambeau? Or the team that lost at home to Washington when their playoff lives at stake in Week 15?

