New York Giants Owner Tisch Dropping $40 Million+ On "Starter" Apartment

It’s just your basic, fireplaces-in-four-rooms, full-floor co-op…



NY Post: Sources say the Loews Hotel chairman and CEO, who is also a co-owner of the New York Giants, has gone to contract to buy a full-floor co-op at 2 E. 67th St. for somewhere above its $40 million asking price.

The 14-room residence includes four family bedrooms, three staff rooms and 6½ baths. There are fireplaces in the library, formal dining room, living room and the master bedroom. Also included are a large gallery and a private elevator landing…

neighbours in the building include Leonard and Evelyn Lauder, who have the penthouse, and former New York Observer owner Arthur Carter.”

