Blizzard Forces Giants To Land In Kansas City, Game Postponed To Monday*

Photo: Flickr/Jason Poulton

UPDATE: The game has been rescheduled for Monday night at 8:00 p.m. The New York Giants were forced to land at an airport in Kansas City as inclement weather has shut down the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in Minnesota where the Giants were scheduled to land today for their game tomorrow against the Vikings.



Minnesota is in the middle of a blizzard that could bring up to two feet of snow. The Giants attempted to beat out the storm by leaving over three hours earlier than they normally do on Saturdays, but were unsuccessful. The team will likely be forced to do its usual Saturday walkthrough in Kansas City’s airport.

The Giants plan to stay in Kansas City tonight and fly into Minnesota tomorrow morning before the game. As of 3:30 the NFL had no plans to reschedule tomorrow’s 1:00 kickoff.

