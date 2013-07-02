Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The Jubilant Gay Pride Parade In New York City

Robert Libetti
Gay Pride Parade

The annual Gay Pride Parade in New York City is always a huge party. But this year the gay and lesbian community had even more to celebrate after the Supreme Court struck down the defence of Marriage Act,  a federal law that deprived same sex couples of federal marriage benefits. 

Officials expected this year’s march, the 44th annual parade, to have the biggest turnout ever.

One of the grand marshals of this year’s parade was 84-year-old Edith Windsor, who brought the case to the Supreme Court after she was forced to pay $363,000 in estate taxes when her wife died – an amount she wouldn’t have had to pay if she and her spouse had been heterosexual.

Needless to say, the historic news of this week’s Supreme Court decision made this year’s parade one for the books.

Naturally, Edith Windsor was the star of the show.

The crowd went nuts as she passed.

Some had an extra bounce in their step.

Parade marchers kept the crowd pumped.

Many sported bright colours to show their support.

It was a day to let it all hang out.

And most people did.

Love was in the air.

Even people you wouldn't expect were there.

The Golden Girls made an appearance.

It was part dance party ...

... and part pageant.

On Christopher St. spectators poured out of buildings.

On the ground the scene was even crazier.

The pride was palpable.

Politicians made an appearance too. Governor Cuomo was there.

Mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner showed his support as well.

NYPD represented.

And gay veterans were in attendance.

There were veils.

And more veils.

Some were proper.

There was even a naked cowGIRL.

And of course, feathers were popular.

There were blue ones and green ones.

The Lesbian and Gay Big Apple Corps Marching Band had some feathers too.

There was a nod to the Boy Scouts.

All in all, it was a diverse crowd, representing many countries.

A day to shake it.

A day to pose and smile.

A day of firsts.

A day of love ...

... and peace.

See what San Francisco's Pride parade was like.

Mark Zuckerberg Marched With 700 Facebook Employees In San Francisco's Gay Pride Parade Yesterday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.