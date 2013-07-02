Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The Jubilant Gay Pride Parade In New York City

The annual Gay Pride Parade in New York City is always a huge party. But this year the gay and lesbian community had even more to celebrate after the Supreme Court struck down the defence of Marriage Act, a federal law that deprived same sex couples of federal marriage benefits.



Officials expected this year’s march, the 44th annual parade, to have the biggest turnout ever.

One of the grand marshals of this year’s parade was 84-year-old Edith Windsor, who brought the case to the Supreme Court after she was forced to pay $363,000 in estate taxes when her wife died – an amount she wouldn’t have had to pay if she and her spouse had been heterosexual.

Needless to say, the historic news of this week’s Supreme Court decision made this year’s parade one for the books.

