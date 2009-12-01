Beatdown Tweetup! New York Gangs Now Using Twitter To Plan Fights

Geeks have been using Twitter to set up impromptu meetings for years. So it should come as no surprise that gangs are using Twitter for the same thing.

The New York Daily News profiles how some New York gangs are using Twitter, and how cops are catching on.

Money quote: Twitter is useful for “settin’ up the fights” and making plans, a 15-year-old gang member nicknamed “Lil V” says.

Again, no one should be surprised by this. Twitter is an excellent, efficient tool for sending short messages to a group of people. And young gang members are probably more mobile-phone forward than the average user.

