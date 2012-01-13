This 25-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Chasing Down The Next Big Hit In Gaming

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Brad Hargreaves is looking for the next big hit in gaming, and he thinks it’s somewhere in New York.He runs the New York Gaming Meetup hosts once a month and shows off a batch of new games. Hargreaves, a co-founder of startup school General Assembly, started it more than a year ago in a dive bar in New York.



It’s since moved to General Assembly’s considerably swankier pad. This month, the space hosted 8 new gaming projects. They vary from traditional card games to Facebook apps and iPhone games.

Hargreaves calls himself a gamer and says he has a passion for slow strategy games. That prompted him to start the gaming meetup, he said, though it’s mostly a hobby. He hasn’t passed it off to anyone else because he isn’t quite ready to give up his baby yet, he said.

We made our way over there to check out the whole show. You can check out all the new games in a slideshow below:

