New York Friar Says Kids Are Often To Blame For Seducing Adults

The founder of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal says lonely kids without a dad are the real culprits behind illicit adult-children relationships.”Suppose you have a man having a nervous breakdown, and a youngster comes after him,” Father Benedict Groeschel told the National Catholic Register, according to the New York Daily News. “A lot of the cases, the youngster — 14, 16, 18 — is the seducer.”



Groeschel earned his doctorate in psychology from Columbia University.

He and eight other friars founded the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, which his website says is “dedicated to preaching renewal and personal reform.”

He also does outreach for the Catholic Church in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

In his interview, Groeschel calls former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky “this poor guy,” adding he doesn’t think Sandusky should be incarcerated.

Sandusky was convicted in June of 45 counts of child sex abuse.

“It’s not so hard to see — a kid looking for a father and didn’t have his own — and they won’t be planning to get into heavy-duty sex, but almost romantic, embracing, kissing,” Groeschel said.

