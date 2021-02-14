A serial stabber targeted 4 homeless people on New York's subway system, killing 2

Bebeto Matthews/AP Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Inwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with multiple stabbings in New York City.

Four people, all believed to be homeless, were stabbed on New York City’s A subway line.

Two of the victims died, the others are being treated in hospital.

An unidentified man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with four separate stabbings within a 24-hour period on the New York City subway system, police sources told ABC News.

Two victims died from the attacks that occurred along the A subway line, the media outlet reported.

The assaults happened between Friday morning and Saturday morning, New York police department officials said.

All victims were believed to be homeless, The Guardian reported.



Police believe that three of the stabbings are connected, the paper said.

Whether the fourth is linked to the same suspect is now being investigated, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a press conference.

The first assault happened on Friday morning. A 67-year-old man was stabbed at the West 181st Street station in upper Manhattan, police told ABC News.

He is currently recovering in hospital, the media outlet said.

The second incident occurred later that day. A man was found dead on a subway train in Queens, The New York Times reported.

Two hours later, on Saturday morning, a woman was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds on a train in Upper Manhattan. She was pronounced dead shortly after, the paper said.

The fourth incident occurred just minutes later. A 43-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds at the West 181st Street station in Manhattan, ABC News reported.

He was operated on at a nearby hospital and is now in a stable condition, the media outlet said.

NYPD officials have responded by deploying 500 additional officers into the subway system, The Guardian reported.

