In New York, Affluent Foreigners Are More Likely To Send Their Kids To Public School

In New York, where some private schools are now more expensive than Harvard, going the public school path might make sense for economic reasons alone.But among the city’s affluent parents, foreign-born New Yorkers are more likely to put their children in public school, reports Kirk Semple for The New York Times.



Semple points out that, primarily, foreign-born New Yorkers want to expose their kids to the ethnic diversity, multicultural ideals, and reality of globalization that they feel a private school experience can’t offer.

Others prefer the dual-language programs some public schools offer, while others grew up in countries with strong public education programs.

Whatever the reasons, public elementary schools in Brooklyn and Manhattan are being inundated with foreign students, particularly those from Western Europe, Semple reports.

