20 People Who Are Changing New York City's Food Scene

Partners Woehrle and Stout are taking America's favourite road trip snack and making it fancy.

Woehrle and Stout, neighbours who often cooked together, decided to go into business for themselves in 2010 after becoming burnt out with their former careers as an art director in the music business and a photographer, respectively.

'I was kind of always a cooking nerd,' Woehrle said.

The pair got the idea to create artisanal beef jerky during a road trip where they purchased subpar jerky from a country butcher.

'It was pretty disappointing,' Woehrle said. 'And that's when the light went off.'

From there, they started experimenting with different spices and cooking methods, which involved using a fan and air conditioner filters to prepare the snack.

The brand took off when they entered The Next BIG Small Brand competition, where they ultimately won second place.

'We had the most popular stand,' Woehrle said.

From there, Woehrle and Stout had to find a kitchen, and the funding to pay for it. After a deal with an investor fell through and they couldn't get a loan, the two turned to friends and family.

'And then the mums and grandmas started stepping up,' Woehrle said.

The purity of their product -- it's made solely from grass-fed beef and natural spices, in Brooklyn -- sets Kings County Jerky apart from competitors, as does the company's attention to detail.

'We always wanted to make our product ourselves,' Woehrle said.