A prominent New York financial adviser was just charged in the stabbing death of his doctor wife

Julius “Jules” Reich, an international tax specialist, corporate consultant, and partner at WeiserMazars LLP in midtown Manhattan, was charged with second-degree murder early Thursday morning, the Journal-News reported.

Reich, 61, is accused of stabbing his wife, Dr. Robin Goldman, 58, a pediatrician at a Bronx hospital, to death in their $2.8 million Scarsdale, New York home, the New York Daily News reported.

He was arrested late Wednesday and his being held in the Westchester County jail without bail. Scarsdale police told Business Insider more information will be released following a press conference Thursday, and the department would not have any comment or information to provide prior to the press conference.

Wednesday afternoon, prior to the charges, Scarsdale police said the Goldman’s death appeared to be targeted.

“This is not a random act,” Scarsdale police Capt. Thomas ­Altizio said, per the New York Post.

The couple recently filed for divorce, according to court records, and a court date with a mediator was scheduled for January 25, per the Daily News.

The wealthy Westchester county town had not dealt with a murder since 1977.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.