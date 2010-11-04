Here's The New York Fed's $900 Billion Strategy For Quantitative Easing 2

The New York Fed plans to purchase securities worth $850 to $900 billion in the second round of quantitative easing.
It works like this: There will be an additional amount of purchases worth $600 billion (that’s the headline number from the Fed today).
But there will also be a reinvestment of $250 to $300 billion from payments associated with other securities it already holds.
That makes QE2 feel a whole lot bigger, and closer to the top end $1 trillion number that was mentioned.
And this is their strategy for purchases:
Photo: New York Fed
Check out the full statment from the New York Fed here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.