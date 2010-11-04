Here's The New York Fed's $900 Billion Strategy For Quantitative Easing 2

The New York Fed plans to purchase securities worth $850 to $900 billion in the second round of quantitative easing.



It works like this: There will be an additional amount of purchases worth $600 billion (that’s the headline number from the Fed today).

But there will also be a reinvestment of $250 to $300 billion from payments associated with other securities it already holds.

That makes QE2 feel a whole lot bigger, and closer to the top end $1 trillion number that was mentioned.

And this is their strategy for purchases:

Photo: New York Fed

Check out the full statment from the New York Fed here >

