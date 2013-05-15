CHART: What $11.23 Trillion Worth Of Household Debt Looks Like

Sam Ro

The New York Fed just published its latest Quarterly Report On Household Debt And Credit.

“In Q1 2013 total household indebtedness fell to $11.23 trillion; 1.0% lower than the previous quarter and considerably below the peak of $12.68 trillion in Q3 2008,” said the New York Fed in a statement.

This suggests the deleveraging process that has been slamming the economy may not be over.

On the plus side, more Americans are staying current on their obligations.

“[D]elinquency rates for each form of household debt declined, with about 8.1% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency, compared with 8.6% the previous quarter,” they add.

Here’s a summary from the NY Fed:

  • Outstanding student loan debt increased $20 billion to $986 billion.
  • Total mortgage debt decreased to $7.93 trillion from $8.03 trillion.
  • Auto loans increased $11 billion to $794 billion.
  • Credit card balances decreased $19 billion to $660 billion.
  • HELOC balances fell $11 billion to $552 billion.
  • Mortgage originations rose for the sixth consecutive quarter, to $577 billion.
  • 184,000 individuals had new foreclosure notations added to their credit reports, down 12.5% from the previous quarter, the fourth consecutive quarterly decline.

Here’s the NY Fed’s chart:

household debt

