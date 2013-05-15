CHART: What $11.23 Trillion Worth Of Household Debt Looks Like

The New York Fed just published its latest Quarterly Report On Household Debt And Credit.



“In Q1 2013 total household indebtedness fell to $11.23 trillion; 1.0% lower than the previous quarter and considerably below the peak of $12.68 trillion in Q3 2008,” said the New York Fed in a statement.

This suggests the deleveraging process that has been slamming the economy may not be over.

On the plus side, more Americans are staying current on their obligations.

“[D]elinquency rates for each form of household debt declined, with about 8.1% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency, compared with 8.6% the previous quarter,” they add.

Here’s a summary from the NY Fed:

Outstanding student loan debt increased $20 billion to $986 billion.

Total mortgage debt decreased to $7.93 trillion from $8.03 trillion.

Auto loans increased $11 billion to $794 billion.

Credit card balances decreased $19 billion to $660 billion.

HELOC balances fell $11 billion to $552 billion.

Mortgage originations rose for the sixth consecutive quarter, to $577 billion.

184,000 individuals had new foreclosure notations added to their credit reports, down 12.5% from the previous quarter, the fourth consecutive quarterly decline.

Here’s the NY Fed’s chart:

