New York Fed: The Economies Of New York, New Jersey, And Connecticut Are Shrinking Again

The New York Fed says the local economy is shrinking.



Regional Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators

Our Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators (CEI) for December show a contraction in economic activity in New York State, New York City and New Jersey. While there had been preliminary indications of some levelling off of activity in the region during the summer, subsequent data releases point to continued declines.

Photo: NYFed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.