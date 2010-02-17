New York Fed: The Economies Of New York, New Jersey, And Connecticut Are Shrinking Again

The New York Fed says the local economy is shrinking.
Regional Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators
Our Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators (CEI) for December show a contraction in economic activity in New York State, New York City and New Jersey. While there had been preliminary indications of some levelling off of activity in the region during the summer, subsequent data releases point to continued declines.
Photo: NYFed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.