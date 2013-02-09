Fashion Week Is Imploding Thanks To Snowstorm Nemo

Ashley Lutz
Sibling London Fashion Week 2013

Photo: Photography by Christopher Dadey

The threat of Snowstorm Nemo is already wreaking havoc on New York Fashion Week. There are serious logistical problems.

Marc Jacobs postponed his show until Thursday, saying that bad weather could postpone some deliveries and keep staff from being able to travel. 

Meanwhile, designer Jenni Kayne is stuck in Los Angeles because her flight was cancelled, so she probably won’t make her runway show, reported Charlotte Cowles at The Cut

Those tweeting from the front lines at Fashion Week had a wide range of reactions. 

Celebrity photographer Nigel Barker and designer Michael Kors put on an air of bravado: 

tweet nyfw

Photo: Twitter

tweet nyfw

Photo: Twitter

Meanwhile, others reported inconveniences because of the storm: 

tweet #nyfw

Photo: Twitter

tweet nyfw

Photo: Twitter

Screen Shot 2013 02 08 at 11.02.59 AM

Photo: Twitter

And one man offered a good solution: 

tweet nyfw

Photo: Twitter

We’ll keep updating as the Fashion Week implosion develops. 

If you have a crazy storm experience you’d like to share, tweet @ashleylutz or email alutz <at> businessinsider.com. 

