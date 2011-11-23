The NBA Lockout Is Killing Business For New York Escort Services

Photo: Flickr

Businesses like hotels, restaurants, and bars are losing tons of money because of the NBA Lockout, as expected.But another, unexpected business is losing money: escort services.



According to Darren Rovell of CNBC, a man, who runs an escort business in New York, is down about 30%.

He charges between $400 and $4,000 for his escorts, and takes a 65 to 80% cut. He often sets up NBA players and high profile fans with his escorts.

The service owner told CNBC: “There are replacements but they aren’t as consistent and not nearly as high paying.”

