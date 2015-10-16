New York is finally getting rid of those annoying taxi TVs

Taxi riders in New York will no longer need to sit through those annoying TVs in taxis.

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission voted today to remove the backseat screens from some yellow cabs, The New York Times reports.

The program calls to replace the Taxi TVs with something quieter.

Right now, the plan will only affect 4,000 vehicles out of about 13,500 cabs, but the goal is to kill all the taxi TVs.

A lot of passengers and drivers complain about the repetitive programming and non-working mute and power buttons, officials said.

To collect the fare, taxi drivers will now give their riders a GPS-based meter, like a smartphone or tablet, with a credit card reader, says NY1 news.

Taxis in NYC and other major cities are feeling the competition from TV-less transporation platform, such as Uber and Lyft. Some taxi dispatchers have lost up to 40 per cent of their business in the last year from these services.

For almost a decade, Taxi TVs have annoyed NYC passengers, with their ads for Broadway shows and talk show reruns. We’re all glad the Commission finally took the hint.

