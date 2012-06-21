THE ANGEL 100: New York's Top Early Stage Investors

Alyson Shontell
NY Angel 100

If you’re new to the New York startup scene, who are the best early-stage investors to pitch?

There are a lot of people and early-stage firms who can cut your startup’s first checks.

Fred Wilson and the Union Square Ventures team, for example, can give entrepreneurs a few hundred-thousand dollars or a few million.

Angel investors like Rick Webb and Mike Yavonditte write startups dozens of checks for tens of thousands of dollars.

Either can help you raise the initial round of funding that’s so difficult for new entrepreneurs to raise.

About The List

In recent years, seed funding has become more formalized. Many of the folks on this list aren’t “angels” in the classic sense of the word—i.e.individuals who became rich and now spray money around. This list includes early-stage VCs and other professional investors who make seed investments.

We should also note that we purposely did not include contact information for the early stage investors. If you can’t hustle your way to meet one of these people, you probably don’t deserve their money.

The NY Angel 100 is the first instalment of an annual guide SAI will be producing. It’s going to get better with time.

To compile this list, we took hundreds of coffee meetings, took recommendations, and asked for survey responses. If your name isn’t on it, don’t take offence. New York is a vibrant community and it is impossible to recognise everyone who’s making it thrive. But we also can’t include you if we don’t know you exist.

To be considered for next year’s NY Angel 100, fill out this survey. Or if you’re an investor in California, fill it out for the upcoming Silicon Valley Angel 100 list.

Just want to see the names?

Acknowledgments

We want to thank the readers, companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our colleague Andrea Huspeni for performing most of the background research. The names were compiled by Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.

Alexis Ohanian, Y Combinator

Bio: Cofounder of Reddit. Ohanian also founded Breadpig and launched Hipmunk. Currently, he is the east coast ambassador for Y Combinator.

Firm Associated With: Y Combinator

Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Hubspot, Grubwithus, Crowdtilt, Adioso

Twitter: @alexisohanian

Angel List Page: Alexis Ohanian

Investments Per Year: 2-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Anu Duggal, Independent

Bio: Anu Duggal co-founded Exclusively.In, a private sale e-commerce site focused on bringing the best of South Asian fashion, jewelry, and home decor to the global audience. Prior to Exclusively.In, Duggal co-founded The Tasting Room, a wine bar in India.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, YouBeauty, Artstar, Little Borrowed Dress, India Internet Group

LinkedIn page: Anu Duggal

Angel List Page: n/a

Investments Per Year: 1-2

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Zach Klein, Founder Collective

Bio: Worked for Boxee until early 2011. Prior to Boxee he was an active partner at Connected Ventures and doubled as vice president of development for CollegeHumor. He co-founded Vimeo, DIY, and BustedTees. Klein is currently CEO and cofounder of DIY.

Firm Associated With: Founder Collective

Some Portfolio Companies: Skillshare, Kickstarter, Svpply and Pair

Twitter: @zachklein

Angel List Page: Zach Klein

Investments Per Year: 4

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000

Mike Duda, Consigliere Brand Capital

Bio: Co-founded New York investment and consulting firm Consigliere Brand Capital with basketball player, Steve Nash. Prior to Consigliere, Duda worked at the advertising agency Deutsch.

Firm Associated With: Consigliere Brand Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Chloe + Isabel, Birchbox, Kiwi Crate, Stella Service, Contently

Twitter: @MikeDuda

Angel List Page: Michael Duda

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000

Jared Hecht, Independent

Bio: Co-founder of GroupMe, a group messaging service that was acquired by Skype for ~ $80 million.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Codeacademy, Dispatch, Sweetgreen, Timehop, CheckThis, Bondsy

Twitter: @jaredhecht

Angel List Page: Jared Hecht

Investments Per Year: 2-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Steve Martocci, Independent

Bio: Co-founder of GroupMe, a mobile group messaging service that was acquired by Skype for ~ $80 million.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Timehop, Dispatch, CheckThis, Bondsy, Codecademy, Sweetgreen

Twitter: @smart

Angel List Page: Steve Martocci

Investments Per Year: 2-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Jay Levy, Zelkova Ventures

Bio: Levy began his career at Morgan Stanley, after which he cofounded a financial services company, MPI Professionals. MPI was acquired by a publicly traded company. Levy then founded Trueview Services and most recently cofounded Zelkova Ventures where he is currently a partner.

Firm Associated With: Zelkova Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Foodspotting, Rapportive, Fab, Klout, Ribbit

Twitter: @ZelkovaVC

Angel List Page: Jay Levy

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $100,000

Jeff Fluhr, Independent

Bio: Founder and CEO of Spreecast, a social video platform. Prior to Spreecast, Fluhr co-founded and was CEO of StubHub, which sold to eBay for $310 million in 2007.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Warby Parker, ModCloth, Twilio. StyleTrek, Fundly

Twitter: @jefffluhr

Angel List Page: Jeff Fluhr

Investments Per Year: 4

Investment Per startup: $100,000 - 250,000

Charles Smith, Independent

Bio: Founder of ex.fm, an online music sharing service. He has also had early stage involvement at Etsy, Tacoda, and Real Media.

Firm Associated With: The Ineo Group LLC

Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, Backstory, Clothia, GuyHaus, Nestio, Overtime Media, Shelby.tv

Twitter: @CharlesSmithC

Angel List Page: Charles Smith

Investments Per Year: 4

Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 250,000

Josh Kushner, Thrive Capital

Bio: Founder of social gaming company Vostu and Thrive Capital, an early-stage firm that likes to invest in media and internet.

Firm Associated With: Thrive Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Fab.com, Greplin, Dwolla, Instagram

Twitter: @JoshuaKushner

Angel List Page: Josh Kushner

Investments Per Year: 5-15

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Steve Schlafman, Lerer Ventures

Bio: Principal at Lerer Ventures. Prior to his position at Lerer, Schlafman was the vice president of business development at Stickybits and Turntable.fm.

Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Neighborland, CheckThis, Venmo, Romotive, Pair, Yoke, Branch, Everlane, BuzzFeed, PandoDaily

Twitter: @schlaf

Angel List Page: Steve Schlafman

Investments Per Year: 10-30

Investment Per Startup: $150,000

Ben Lerer, Lerer Ventures

Bio: Besides being a manager at Lerer Ventures. Lerer is the co-founder and CEO of Thrillist, a publication targeted towards men with 3 million people subscribing daily to it. Recently, Thrillist expanded to include Thrillist Rewards and JackThreads, an online ecommerce store.

Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Scoutmob, Hot Potato, Neighborland, CheckThis, Venmo, Romotive, Pair, Yoke, Branch, Everlane, BuzzFeed, PandoDaily

Twitter: @BenjLerer

Angel List Page: Ben Lerer

Investments Per Year: 10-30

Investment Per Startup: $150,000

Ken Lerer, Lerer Ventures and Pilot Group

Bio: Manager of Lerer Ventures, chairman of Betaworks, Bedrocket, and BuzzFeed. He also cofounded The Huffington Post.

Firm Associated With: Lerer Investment, Pilot Group

Some Portfolio Companies: Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, Hot Potato

Twitter: n/a

Angel List Page: n/a

Investments Per Year: 10-30

Investment Per Startup: ~ $150,000

Eric Hippeau, Lerer Ventures

Bio: The ex-CEO of the Huffington Post is now a venture capitalist and partner at Lerer Ventures, a seed stage venture capital fund. He's also heading up a video news startup that's tentatively being called Planet Daily.

Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Buddy Media, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, PandoMedia, Percolate, ShowMe, Yahoo

Twitter: @erichippeau

Angel List Page: Eric Hippeau

Investments Per Year: 30

Investment Per Startup: $200,000

Josh Abramson, Connected Ventures

Bio: Co-founder and president of CollegeHumor Media, comprised of CollegeHumor.com, Jest.com, Dorkly.com, SportsPickle.com and several syndication partnerships. He is also the president of Connected Ventures, the parent company of CollegeHumor, which also oversees Big Shocker, Busted Tees, Defunker, and Vimeo.

Firm Associated With: Connected Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: BarkBox, Elepath, Svpply

Twitter: @JoshAbramson

Angel List Page: Josh Abramson

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Josh Spear, Independent

Bio: Founding partner and chairman at Undercurrent, a strategy firm.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Path, Uber, Percolate, Littlebits

Twitter: 5-10

Angel List Page: Josh Spear

Investments Per Year: 5-10

Investment Per Startup: $20,000 - 100,000

Michael Lazerow, Lazerow Ventures

Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Buddy Media, a social enterprise software that got acquired by Salesforce for ~ $689 million. Prior to Buddy Media, Lazerow founded UWIRE which was acquired by CBS and Golf.com which was acquired by Time Inc.

Firm Associated With: Lazerow Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Shelby.tv, savoured

Twitter: @lazerow

Angel List Page: Michael Lazerow

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Patrick Keane, Independent

Bio: Former CEO of Associated Content and CMO of CBS Interactive. He also was the director of sales at Google. He is the founder of Zeitgeist.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Fancy Hands, Houseparty, Lot 18

Twitter: @phkeane

Angel List Page: Patrick Keane

Investments Per Year: 3-5

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 75,000

Rick Webb, Independent

Bio: Co-Founder and COO of The Barbarian Group, a marketing and creative agency. The company sold a majority stake to Cheil Worldwide in 2009 for millions.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Addieu, Fashism, SimpleGeo, Foursquare , Habit Labs, Percolate

Twitter: @rickwebb

Angel List Page: Rick Webb

Investments Per Year: 20

Investment Per Startup: $25 - $100,000

Shana Fisher, High Line Venture Partners

Bio: Managing partner of High Line Venture Partners, a New York firm focused on early stage investments. Prior to High Line Venture Partners, Fisher was the senior vice president at IAC.

Firm Associated With: High Line Venture Partners

Some Portfolio Companies: Crowdtilt, Makerbot, Pinterest

Twitter: @shanaglick

Angel List Page: Shana Fisher

Investments Per Year: 2-7

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Naveen Selvadurai, Independent

Bio: Co-founder of Foursquare.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Timehop

Twitter: @naveen

Angel List Page: Naveen Selvadurai

Investments Per Year: 1-2

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Dennis Crowley, Independent

Bio: Co-founder of Foursquare. Crowley also founded Dodgeball, which was acquired by Google in 2005.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Metamarkets, Square, Svpply, Timehop

Twitter: @dens

Angel List Page: Dennis Crowley

Investments Per Year: 1-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Ralph Mack, Mack Capital LLC

Bio: Prior to investing in startups, Mack was on Wall Street for 25 years. Now a full time investor, Mack is interested in software services that focus on selling to retailers and brands.

Firm Associated With: Mack Capital LLC

Some Portfolio Companies: Bazaarvoice, Coremetrics, Ecomom, iVillage, KIXAR, Lore, OneSpot, SocialWare

Twitter: @Mackattack10

Angel List Page: Ralph Mack

Investments Per Year: 3-10

Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 200,000

Kal Vepuri, The Trisiras Group

Bio: Founder and chairman of The Trisiras Group, an investment firm and holding company. He focuses on technology, the health industry, and consumer goods.

Firm Associated With: The Trisiras Group

Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Art.sy, Crowdtilt, Warby Parker

Twitter: @kalvepuri

Angel List Page: Kal Vepuri

Investments Per Year: 10-12

Investment Per Startup: $75,000 - 500,000

David Tisch, Box Group and TechStars NY

Bio: Managing director and founder of TechStars NYC. Managing member of Box Group, a New York City based seed-stage firm.

Firm Associated With: Box Group

Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Art.sy, Boxee, Fab.com, GroupMe

Twitter: @davetisch

Angel List Page: David Tisch

Investments Per Year: 30-40

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 150,000

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Bio: CEO of Betaworks, an investment company. Prior to launching Betaworks, Borthwick was the CEO of Fotolog and also worked at Time Warner as the senior vice president of Technology and Alliances.

Firm Associated With: Betaworks

Some Portfolio Companies: Outside.in, Bit.ly, ShowMe, Twitter, UserVoice

Twitter: @Borthwick

Angel List Page: John Borthwick

Investments Per Year: ~ 20

Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 200,000

Gary Vaynerchuk, Independent

Bio: Founder of VaynerMedia, a consulting agency for brands, Vaynerchuk made his money in the wine industry. After successfully helping his parents grow their wine company, he launched Winelibrary, an online wine store, in 2005 and has also launched Cinderalla Wine, a flash sale site.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, BarkBox, Birchbox, Meetup , SimpleGeo, Tumblr

Twitter: @garyvee

Angel List Page: Gary Vaynerchuk

Investments Per Year: 10-15

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000

Mike Brown Jr, AOL Ventures and Independent

Bio: Founder and partner of AOL Ventures. While he primarily makes startup investments for AOLV, Brown also makes a few personal investments yearly in areas he is passionate about that might not be a
fit with the firm. In the past, he was involved with two start-ups, worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and an associate at Virgin Group

Firm Associated With: AOL Ventures

Some AOL Portfolio Companies: Sailthru, About.Me, Bit.ly, 20x200

Personal Investments: Qwiki, Voxy, Codecademy, Paddle 8, Moat

Twitter: @mikebrownjr

Angel List Page: Mike Brown Jr

Personal Investments Per Year: 2-5

Investment Per Startup: $25,000

Sean Parker, Founders Fund

Bio: Parker just launched Airtime, was the co-founder of Napster, and the founding president of Facebook. He is now managing partner of Founders Fund, a venture capital firm located in San Francisco.

Firm Associated With: Founders Fund

Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Votizen, Spotify

Twitter: @sparker

Angel List Page: Sean Parker

Investments Per Year: ~ 19

Investment Per Startup: n/a

David Lerner, Totius Group

Bio: Host and founder of Venture Studio, a place where he can fill his passion of startups. Venture Studio allows his to conduct interviews with entrepreneurs and the big shots of the tech world. Lerner, himself, is also an entrepreneur, an investor, and the director of venture lab at Columbia University.

Firm Associated With: Totius Group

Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Warby Parker, Kohort

Twitter: @davidblerner

Angel List Page: David Lerner

Investments Per Year: 5-7

Investment Per Startup: $25,000

Nat Turner, Independent

Bio: Angel investor who was also the co-founder and CEO of Invite Media, which got bought by Google for over $70 million in 2010.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Adaptly, BarkBox

Twitter: @natsturner

Angel List Page: Nat Turner

Investments Per Year: 10-15

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $100,000

Scott Kurnit, Independent

Bio: Founder of AdKeeper.com. He founded and served as chairman and CEO of About, Inc. During is time at About, Inc, the company had a public market value of ~ $1.7 billion and is now owned by The New York Times Company.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: AlphaBoost, About.me, Hot Potato

Twitter: @kurnit

Angel List Page: Scott Kurnit

Investments Per Year: 1-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Dave Morgan, Independent

Bio: Founder of Simulmedia, Real Media, and Tacoda. Morgan made it big when he sold Tacoda to AOL for $275 million in 2007.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Ex.fm, Fab, Shelby.tv

Twitter: @davemorgannyc

Angel List Page: Dave Morgan

Investments Per Year: 6

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Darren Herman, kbs+ Ventures

Bio: Former president and founder of Varick Media Management, a company that assists advertising and marketing agencies with online ads He is currently president of kbs+ Ventures and the Chief Digital Media Officer of The Media Kitchen, a media buying and planning agency. Founder of the financial organisation kbs+p Ventures, which backs early stage entrepreneurs.

Firm Associated With: kbs+p Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, Placeiq, YieldBot, CrowdTwist

Twitter: @dherman76

Angel List Page: Darren Herman

Investments Per Year: 15

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000

John Frankel, ff Venture Capital

Bio: Began investing in 1999 and is the founder of ff Venture Capital. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs.

Firm Associated With: ff Venture Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Contently, HowAboutWe, Klout

Twitter: @john_frankel

Angel List Page: John Frankel

Investments Per Year: 12

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000

Mike Yavonditte, ff Venture Capital and Independent

Bio: CEO of Hashable, an app that helps you remember where and when you met people. He is also an investor and partner in ff Venture Capital. In the past, Yavonditte built Quigo, which sold for $340M to AOL in 2007.

Firm Associated With: ff Venture Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, Klout, Meetup, Yipit, Flurry

Twitter: @mikeyavo

Angel List Page: Mike Yavonditte

Personal Investments Per Year (not via ff): 8-10

Personal Investment Per Startup (not via ff): $100,000

Nihal Mehta, ENIAC and India Internet Group

Bio: CEO of LocalResponse, an app that helps companies reach, target, and market to customers based on their social media behaviour. Mehta is also a partner at India Internet Group and ENIAC.

Fund Associated With: ENIAC and India Internet Group

Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Admob, Hashable, SpotOn, Thumb, Uber

Twitter: @nihalmehta

Angel List Page: Nihal Mehta

Investments Per Year: 30

Investment Per Startup: $50,000

Amish Jani, FirstMark Capital

Bio: Venture capitalist and marketing director at FirstMark Capital. Previously, Jani was a partner at Pequot Ventures.

Firm Associated With: FirstMark Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Aveksa, Bamboom, Boomi, NETGEAR, OpenX, YouAre.TV

Twitter: @amishjani

Angel List Page: Amish Jani

Investments Per Year: 6

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 500,000

Adam Ludwin, RRE Ventures

Bio: Principal at RRE Ventures where he focuses on early and expansion-stage investments in the tech industry. Ludwin has also been an entrepreneur, having sold both of his startups.

Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: HowAboutWe, Moda Operandi, Paperless Post, BestVendor

Twitter: @adamludwin

Angel List Page: Adam Ludwin

Investments Per Year: 5-10

Investment Per Startup: $300,000

Eric Wiesen, RRE Ventures

Bio: Partner at RRE Ventures. Prior to RRE, he was an attorney at the Silicon Valley law firm of Fenwick & West. During his time there he represented both startup companies and venture capital funds.

Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: MakerBot, Sailthru, Venmo

Twitter: @ewiesen

Angel List Page: Eric Wiesen

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 500,000

James Robinson, RRE Ventures

Bio: Cofounder and managing partner at RRE Ventures. Robinson has been in the tech community for about 30 years as both an investor and entrepreneur. He has founded IV Systems, joined JP Morgan, attended business school, and started his VC career.

Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Tech Stars, Yipit

Twitter: @jdrive

Angel List Page: Jim Robinson

Investments Per Year: 8-10

Investment Per Startup: $200,000

Stuart Ellman, RRE Ventures

Bio: Co-founder and managing partner of RRE Ventures. He is also an adjunct professor at Columbia where he teaches a students about venture capital. Prior to founding RRE in 2004, Ellman cofounded an investment and advisory firm, Advisory Capital Partners. He also cofounded InterVideo Response, but that business was a little ahead of its time. Ellman began his career in Australia at McKinsey and Company.

Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Turf, Business Insider, Drop.io, Makerbot, OnSports, Recyclebank, Skyhook, Venmo, Xobni

LinkedIn page: Stuart Ellman

Twitter: @bikenyc

Angel List Page: n/a

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Phin Barnes, First Round Capital

Bio: Partner at First Round Capital. Before joining the company, Phin founded ResponDesign, a gaming company that developed and launched Yourself!Fitness, which took the prize for becoming the first fitness game for Xbox and PlayStation2.

Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*

Some Portfolio Companies: Simple, Knewton and Nodejitsu

Twitter: @phineasb

Angel List Page: Phin Barnes

Investments Per Year: 20

Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range between $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000

Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.

Chris Fralic, First Round Capital

Bio: Managing partner at First Round Capital. Prior to First Round Capital, he was at del.icio.us as vice president of business development and also at eBay for six years.

Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*

Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, CoTweet, Flurry, Invite Media

Twitter: @ChrisFRC

Angel List Page: Chris Fralic

Investments Per Year: 20

Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range from $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000

Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.

Howard Morgan, First Round Capital

Bio: Managing partner at First Round Capital. Prior to FRC, Morgan was a professor at Wharton, Cal-Tech and HBS. He was president of Renaissance Technologies Corp during the 80s, where he oversaw investments in tech companies. He was the director and founding investor of Idealab in the '90s.

Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*

Some Portfolio Companies: Delicious, Mint, Pandora, Yummly

Twitter: @HLMorgan

Angel List Page: Howard Morgan

Investments Per Year: 20-25

Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range between $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000

*Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.

Peter Hershberg, Molls Ryan LLC

Bio: Currently, an active angel investor who has been successful with the advertising and tech sectors in the startup community for the last fifteen years. Previously, Hershberg was the co-founder of Reprise Media, an internet marketing company, that was acquired by The Interpublic Group, and Rotomedia, a web consulting firm acquired by Ask.com.

Firm Associated With: Molls Ryan, LLC

Some Portfolio Companies: Betaworks, Bitly, Chartbeat,GroupMe, Kickstarter, TechStars, Yipit

Twitter: @hershberg

Angel List Page: Peter Hershberg

Investments Per Year: 25

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $100,000

Jerry Neumann, Neu Venture Capital

Bio: An active early-stage investor with ties to New Venture Capital. Previously, Neumann was the managing director of Seneca Investments and was the co-founder of Root Markets/

Firm Associated With: Neu Venture Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Awe.sm, Flurry, Percolate, YieldBot, Livekick, Simple

Twitter: @ganeumann

Angel List Page: Jerry Neumann

Investments Per Year: 5

Investment Per Startup: $50,000

Chris Dixon, Founder Collective

Bio: Co-founder and CEO at Hunch and co-founder at Founder Collective, an early stage venture capital fund. Previously, Dixon was the CEO and Co-founder at SiteAdvisor, which was acquired by McAfee.

Firm Associated With: Founder Collective

Some Portfolio Companies: 20x200, Kickstarter, PandoDaily, Meddik

Twitter: @cdixon

Angel List Page: Chris Dixon

Investments Per Year: 2-4

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Joanne Wilson, Independent

Bio: Blogger at Gotham Gal. Involved in helping and investing in startups, especially those run by women. Married to Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, DailyWorth, littleBits

Twitter: @thegothamgal

Angel List Page: Joanne Wilson

Investments Per Year: It varies; 0-10

Investment Per Startup: Enough to own ~ 1% on the first round

Andy Weissman, Union Square Ventures

Bio: Investor and partner at Union Square Ventures, Weissman also founded Betaworks.

Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Codecademy, Hot Potato, Tumblr, Tweetdeck, Twitter

Twitter: @aweissman

Angel List Page: Andy Weissman

Investments Per Year: 15-18

Investment Per Startup:

Albert Wenger, Union Square Ventures

Bio: Besides co-founding five startups, Wenger also served as the president of of del.icio.us and helped the startup's sale to Yahoo.

Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures*

Some Portfolio Companies: Delicious , Etsy , Heyzap

Twitter: @albertwenger

Angel List Page: Albert Wenger

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: n/a

*Note: USV is not exclusively a seed/early stage investor. It participates in funding rounds of all stages and sizes. For example, it participated in Codecademy and Foursquare's initial financing, as well as 10Gen's Series E.

Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures

Bio: Founded Union Square Ventures, a venture capital firm, in 2004. The company has been extremely successful with investments in Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, Meetup, Zynga, del.icio.us, Etsy, Indeed.com, Tacoda, and Clickable. Previously, Wilson was the founder of Flatiron Partners.

Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures*

Some Portfolio Companies: Twitter, Zynga, Foursquare

Twitter: @fredwilson

Angel List Page: Fred Wilson

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: n/a

*Note: USV is not exclusively a seed/early stage investor. It participates in funding rounds of all stages and sizes. For example, it participated in Codecademy and Foursquare's initial financing, as well as 10Gen's Series E.

Rick Heitzmann, FirstMark Capital

Bio: Founder and managing director at FirstMark Capital, an early stage venture capital firm that likes to invest in technology companies focused on ecommerce, media, and gaming industry. Prior to FirstMark Capital, Heitzmann was a partner at Pequot Ventures.

Firm Associated With: FirstMark Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Clickable, Pinterest, StubHub, Tapad

Twitter: @rickheitzmann

Angel List Page: Rick Heitzmann

Investments Per Year: 12

Investment Per Startup: $500,000

Zach Weinberg, Independent

Bio: Currently, the co-founder of Flatiron Health. Prior to Flatiron, Weinberg co-founded, was president and COO at Invite Media, which sold to Google for over $70 million in 2010.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, BarkBox, Chart.io, Flipkart

Twitter: @zachweinberg

Angel List Page: Zach Weinberg

Investments Per Year: 10-15

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Charlie O'Donnell, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures

Bio: Charlie O'Donnell founded Brooklyn Bridge Ventures and was formerly a Principal at First Round Capital. He kicked off his career under Fred Wilson at Union Square Ventures and is the founder of Path 101.

Firm Associated With: Brooklyn Bridge Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Backupify; he found GroupMe, Singleplatform and Chloe + Isabel for FRC

Twitter: @ceonyc

Angel List Page: Charlie O'Donnell

Investments Per Year: n/a

Investment Per Startup: $250,00 - 500,000

Ari Jacoby, Independent

Bio: Ari Jacoby is CEO and co-founder of Solve Media. Previously, he was the co-founder of VoiceStar, which was acquired by Marchex in 2007 for a reported $28 million

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Heyzap , LiveIntent

Twitter: @arijacoby

Angel List Page: Ari Jacoby

Investments Per Year: 4-5

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000

Andrew Rasiej, Independent

Bio: Chairman of NY Tech Meetup in New York City and is interested in politics and social entrepreneurs. He has founded multiple music-related companies such as the Gramercy Park ballroom, Irving Plaza, and Digital Club Network.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: ChallengePost, Daylife, Fluidinfo, Square

Twitter: @Rasiej

Angel List Page: Andrew Rasiej

Investments Per Year: 1-2

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Vic Singh, ENICA Ventures

Bio: Founder and CEO of Tracks. He is also the co-founding partner of ENIAC Ventures and looks to invest in mobile. Prior to ENIAC, he worked at RRE Ventures and also has an entrepreneur background.

Firm Associated With: ENIAC Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Buzzd, Flipswap, GetGlue, Localresponse, Localytics, Payfone, Thumb

Twitter: @vicsingh

Angel List Page: Vic Singh

Investments Per Year: 12

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Peter Shankman, Independent

Bio: CEO and founder of social media and PR firm, Geek Factory, founder of AirTroductions, and founder of Help A Reporter Out, which got acquired in 2010 by Vocus.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Knodes, Namely, Pixability, Right Next Door LLC

Twitter: @petershankman

Angel List Page: Peter Shankman

Investments Per Year: 3

Investment Per Startup: $100,000

Frank Rimalovski, NYU Innovation Venture Fund

Bio: Managing director of NYU Innovation Venture Fund, a seed capital for technology startups coming out of NYU. He is also founded New Venture Partners and Seymour Entertainment.

Firm Associated With: NYU Innovation Venture Fund

Some Portfolio Companies: Azure Solutions Ltd., Fondu, numberFire, ShopWell

Twitter: @rimalovski

Angel List Page: Frank Rimalovski

Investments Per Year: 6

Investment Per Startup: $100,000

Peter Lehrman, Independent

Bio: Founder and CEO of AxialMarket, an online network for private companies that help sellers and buyers meet and assists with acquisitions. Formerly, he was the vice president of product strategy at VeraCarta, worked at SFW Capital Partners, and the Gerson Lehrman Group.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Bazaarvoice, Bonobos, Liquor.com, TaskRabbit, Treatful , Uloop, UserVoice, Vaultive, Zozi

Twitter: @petelehrman

Angel List Page: Peter Lehrman

Investments Per Year: 6

Investment Per Startup: $100,000

Hadley Harris, ENIAC Ventures

Bio: Co-founder of ENIAC Ventures, a seed stage venture fund focusing on mobile. He is also the chief business development officer at Thumb.

Firm Associated With: ENIAC Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Dekko, Fondu, Localresponse, MightyMeeting, Tracks, Vungle

Twitter: @Hadley

Angel List Page: Hadley Harris

Investments Per Year: 15

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Dan Porter, Independent

Bio: Former CEO of the social gaming company OMGPOP, which was acquired for $210 million by Zynga earlier this year. Currently, a vice president at Zynga and founder of Inside Startups.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Songkick, Voxy, Social Flow, Producteev

Twitter: @tfadp

Angel List Page: Dan Porter

Investments Per Year: 5

Investment Per Startup: $25,000

Eliot Durbin, Penny Black

Bio: Managing director and co-founder of Penny Black, a firm based in New York that invests in a broad range of industries. Previously, Durbin founded Templates.com, which was acquired in 2002.

Firm Associated With: Penny Black, BOLDstart Ventures, and Eighteen 40

Some Portfolio Companies: Hashable, Klout, Localresponse, ShowMe, TechStars, Yipit

Twitter: @etdurbin

Angel List Page: Eliot Durbin

Investments Per Year: 6-12

Investment Per Startup: $100,000

Paul Sethi, PKS Capital

Bio: CEO of Red Books, a service that allows businesses and people to see how agencies and advertisers are connected. Director of PKS Capital, which invests early stage through growth stage.

Firm Associated With: PKS Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: ChallengePost, Comixology, LearnVest, RiseSmart, SeatGeek, UpNext

Twitter: @paulsethi

Angel List Page: Paul Sethi

Investments Per Year: 4-6

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000

Stephen Messer, World Evolved LLC

Saul Klein, Index Ventures

Bio: Klein is currently a partner at Index Ventures. He founded LoveFilm, which was acquired by Amazon for $312 million. Before Index, he served as the global VP of marketing and e-commerce for Skype.

Firm Associated With: Index Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: AlertMe, Dopplr, Mashery, Songkick, Tweetdeck, Twitterfeed,

Twitter: @cape

Angel List Page: Saul Klein

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 75,000

Roger Ehrenberg, IA Ventures

Bio: Founder and Managing Partner at IA Ventures. Before IA Ventures, was an investor through IA Capital Partners, a seed stage investment firm focused on startups in digital media and the finance technology. During his time at IA Capital Partners, Ehrenberg helped raise seed money for companies like Bit.ly, Buddy Media, Clickable, Invite Media, TweetDeck.

Firm Associated With: IA Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Buddy Media, Business Insider, Mashery, Path101, Tweetdeck

Twitter: @infoarbitrage

Angel List Page: Roger Ehrenberg

Investments Per Year: 8-12

Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 1,000,000

Michael Parekh, MPi Holdings

Bio: Managing partner of StikCo Labs, an incubator of consumer mobile. Also, serves as a managing partner at MPi Holdings.

Firm Associated With: MPi Holdings

Some Portfolio Companies: Airtime, Bump Technologies, Dogster, Fluidinfo, just.me, Loomia, Path

Twitter: @MParekh

Angel List Page: Michael Parekh

Investments Per Year: 6+

Investment Per Startup: $25,000+

Jeff Pulver, Hafooch Investments, Inc. and Pulver Equities III

Bio: Chairman and president of 3-Rings. Pulver also was a partner at Vonage and played a significant role in VoIP

Firm Associated With: Hafooch Investments, Inc. and Pulver Equities III

Some Portfolio Companies: Adventure Mob, Bizzabo, Foursquare, Twitter

Twitter: @jeffpulver

Angel List Page: Jeff Pulver

Investments Per Year: 2

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Marissa Campise, Venrock

Bio: Vice president at Venrock, an early-stage venture fund looking to invest in digital media and consumer internet. Previously, Campise was a principal with Greycroft Partners.

Firm Associated With: Venrock*

Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Netsertive

Twitter: @marissa

Angel List Page: Marissa Campise

Investments Per Year: 2-4

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 5,000,0000

*Note: Venrock typically makes Series A and later-stage investments

David Pakman, Venrock

Bio: Partner at Venrock, an early stage venture fund looking to invest in digital media and consumer internet. Prior to Venrock, Pakman was the CEO of eMusic, an online music retailer, which was acquired in 2001 by Vivendi Music for ~ $24 million.

Firm Associated With: Venrock*

Some Portfolio Companies: Audionamix, Klout, Media6degrees, Smartling, Social Intelligence

Twitter: @pakman

Angel List Page: David Pakman

Investments Per Year: 2-4

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 5,000,0000

*Note: Venrock typically makes Series A and later-stage investments.

Fabrice Grinda, Independent

Bio: Founder and CEO at OLX, a service that allows people to place free classified ads. Prior to that he was the founder of Zingy, a ringtone company, which sold for $80 million in 2004.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Appsfire, eVenues, Guestmob, RateitAll, Shoply

Twitter: @fabricegrinda

Angel List Page: Fabrice Grinda

Investments Per Year: 25

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Charlie Kemper, Revel Partners and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

Bio: Partner at Revel Partners, an early expansion stage firm located in New York. Also, a general partner and co-founder of Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, a New York seed stage fund and incubator program. Previously, he was a principal with Steelpoint Capital Partners.

Firm Associated With: Revel Partners and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

Some Portfolio Companies: Bag Borrow or Steal, Stray Boots, Stylyt, Tapfame

Twitter: @ckemper

Angel List Page: Charlie Kemper

Investments Per Year: 4

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Jason Finger, Independent

Bio: Former entrepreneur in residence at Bessemer Venture Partners. Prior to Bessemer, Finger was the co-founder and CEO of SeamlessWeb, now Seamless, the local food delivery site. The company was acquired in 2006 by Aramark.

Firm Associated With: Bessemer Venture Partners

Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Yipit, ZocDoc, SinglePlatform

Twitter: @jasonfinger

Angel List Page: Jason Finger

Investments Per Year: 3-5

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000

Brad Harrison, BHV

Bio: Founder and managing partner of BHV, an early stage seed fund that likes to invest in media, entertainment and technology. Harrison's prior experience includes holding positions at Point Capital Partners, WhenU.com, and AOL.

Firm Associated With: BHV

Some Portfolio Companies: BlackBook Media, CirrusWorks, Fliptu, Tracks, twtMob

Twitter: @bradharrison1

Angel List Page: Brad Harrison

Investments Per Year: 10-15

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000

Fritz Lanman, Independent

Bio: An angel investor and founder of Livestar. Prior to his current position, Lanman was senior director in corporate strategy and acquisitions at Microsoft.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Chartbeat, Clipboard, Pinterest, RentMatch, Square

Twitter: @Fritzanity

Angel List Page: Fritz Lanman

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 100,000

Hector Hulian, IG Capital

Bio: An angel investor who mainly focuses on early stage tech companies. He is also the co-founder of Aprovecha.com, a daily deal site in Venezuela.

Firm Associated With: IG Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Getable, Producteev, Cake Health, ShowMe

Twitter: @hhulian

Angel List Page: Hector Hulian

Investments Per Year: 10-25

Investment Per Startup: $10,000 - 50,000

John Paul Milciunas, Accelerator Ventures

Bio: Entrepreneur in residence at Accelerator Ventures, a venture fund focused on early stage investments. Previously, Milciunas was the director of strategy and emerging businesses at Yahoo.

Firm Associated With: Accelerator Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Zynga, Zappos

Twitter: @Johnpaulnyc

Angel List Page: John Paul Milciunas

Investments Per Year: 8-10

Investment Per Startup: $150,000 - 500,000

David S. Rose, New York Angels and Rose Tech Ventures

Bio: Involved in the New York startup scene since the 1970s, Rose is currently the founder and chairman of New York Angels, an investment angel group, and the managing principle of Rose Tech Ventures. Throughout the years, Rose has successfully founded many startups with his most recent including Gust and AirMedia.

Firm Associated With: New York Angels and Rose Tech Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Mashery, Space Adventures, Linkstorm

Twitter: @davidsrose

Angel List Page: David S. Rose

Investments Per Year: 12

Investment Per Startup: under $100,000

Brian Cohen, New York Angeles

Bio: Cohen is the chairman of the New York Angels, an investment angel group. In his former life he worked in tech PR, where he founded a firm with his wife and sold it. He recently founded LaunchIt, a company he started with his son, Trace.

Firm Associated With: New York Angels

Some Portfolio Companies: Pinterest, Social Genius, School Loop

Twitter: @brianscohen

Angel List Page: Brian Cohen

Investments Per Year: 8

Investment Per Startup: $25,000

Linda Holliday, New York Angels

Bio: Besides sitting on the board of New York Angels, Holliday is also the CEO of Citia, a digital publishing company. Her previous experience includes being the founder or president of number of companies including Digitas, Medical Broadcasting Company, ePharmaceuticals, and Current Communications.

Firm Associated With: New York Angels

Some Portfolio Companies: comiXology, 33across, ScrollMotion

Twitter: @lmholliday

Angel List Page: Linda Holliday

Investments Per Year: 3-4

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000

Geoff Judge, New York Angeles and iNovia Capital

Bio: Along with being a member of the New York Angeles, Judge is also a partner at iNovia Capital. Previously, Judge was the president of Interactive Imaginations, which later merged and formed 24/7 Media.

Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and iNovia Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Localresponse, Mashery, Tapad

Twitter: @gpjudge

Angel List Page: Geoff Judge

Investments Per Year: 3-6

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 2,000,000

Alexander Lloyd, Accelerator Ventures

Bio: Founder and managing partner of Accelerator Ventures, a venture fund focused on early stage investments. His previous experience includes working at Rustic Canyon Partners as a partner and assisting Microsoft with the venture capital and startup community as its business development manager.

Firm Associated With: Accelerator Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Artspace, Zappos.com, Zimbio, Zynga

Twitter: @alex01

Angel List Page: Alexander Lloyd

Investments Per Year: 8

Investment Per Startup: $150,000

Jeffrey Silverman, New York Angeles and Laconia Ventures

Bio: Partner at Laconia Ventures and former president and CEO of ICS. He also sits on the New York Angeles board, an firm that invests in the New York startup scene.

Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and Laconia Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: Citizen Global, Nerve, PayPerks, Sociocast, Uknow

Twitter: @LaconiaVentures

Angel List Page: Jeffrey Silverman

Investments Per Year: 8

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000

Thomas Wisniewski, New York Angels and RosePaul Investments

Bio: As a board member of New York Angeles, Wisniewski plays an active role in the New York startup scene. Wisniewski is also the managing director of RosePaul Investments. Previously, he served as an advisor to private equity and venture capital firms.

Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and RosePaul Investments

Some Portfolio Companies: Anvato, Livelook, Pond5, Sociocast

Twitter: @thomaswis

Angel List Page: Thomas Wisniewski

Investments Per Year: 6

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000

Avi Fogel, New York Angels and Israel Venture Network

Bio: Sits on the board of directors for both New York Angeles and Israel Venture Network. Fogel was the chairman and CEO of ProActivity Inc., which he sold to EMC in 2006.

Firm Associated With: New York Angels and Israel Venture Network

Some Portfolio Companies: Akiban, Altruik, Clippr , InStream Media, Mobideo, Sociocast

Twitter: @avi_fogel

Angel List Page: Avi Fogel

Investments Per Year: 4-8

Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 200,000

Scott Heiferman, Independent

Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Meetup, a network for local community groups. In the past, he also co-founded Fotolog and i-traffic.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: 20x200, Betaworks, Kickstarter, Path101, Skillshare

Twitter: @heif

Angel List Page: Scott Heiferman

Investments Per Year: 2-3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

Jeremy Levine, Bessemer Venture Partners

Bio: Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. Prior to Bessemer, Levine was vice president of operations at Dash, an online software publisher.

Firm Associated With: Bessemer Venture Partners

Some Portfolio Companies: Shopify, LinkedIn

Twitter: @jeremyl

Angel List Page: Jeremy Levine

Investments Per Year: 2-5

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 1,000,000

Maria Thomas, Independent

Bio: Former CEO of Etsy, Interim CEO of American Express, and also worked at NPR in both news and music.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: SideTour

Twitter: @pesmou

Angel List Page: Maria Thomas

Investments Per Year: 1-3

Investment Per Startup: $75,000

James Altucher, Formula Capital

Bio: Columnist at The Street, contributor of Real Money, and managing director/owner at Formula Capital

Firm Associated With: Formula Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Buddy Media, Bit.ly, Ticketfly

Twitter: @jaltucher

Angel List Page: James Altucher

Investments Per Year: 5-10

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 300,000

Mo Koyfman, Spark Capital

Bio: Partner at Spark Capital. Previously, Koyfman worked at IAC and most recently served as the COO at Connected Ventures, which is the parent of CollegeHumor, Vimeo, and BustedTees.

Firm Associated With: Spark Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Aviary, gdgt

Twitter: @mokoyfman

Angel List Page: Mo Koyfman

Investments Per Year: 2-3

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,000,000

Mark Wachen, DreamIt Ventures and Upstage Ventures

Bio: Founder of Optimost, a software that allows users to test their websites. The company was acquired by Interwoven in 2007. Wachen now spends his time investing in startups as a managing partner at DreamIt Ventures and CEO of Upstage Ventures.

Firm Associated With: DreamIt Ventures and Upstage Ventures

Some Portfolio Companies: CatchAFire, SeatGeek, Thumb

Angel List Page: Mark Wachen

Investments Per Year: 10

Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 100,000

Nikhil Kalghatgi, SoftBank Capital

Bio: A venture capitalist focusing on early stage investments at SoftBank Capital.

Firm Associated With: SoftBank Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Betaworks, Buddy Media, BuzzFeed, PopTip, CrowdTwist

Twitter: @NikhilKal

Angel List Page: Nikhil Kalghatgi

Investments Per Year: 8-12

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,500,000

Joe Medved, SoftBank Capital

Bio: An early stage venture capitalist at SoftBank Capital. Prior to SoftBank Capital, Medved was an associate with Constellation Ventures.

Firm Associated With: SoftBank Capital

Some Portfolio Companies: Burstly, BuzzFeed, PopTip, Thumb, CrowdTwist

Twitter: @joevc

Angel List Page: Joe Medved

Investments Per Year: 8-12

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,500,000

Ellie Wheeler, Greycroft Partners

Bio: A venture capitalist with Greycroft Partners. Wheeler has had prior experience at Lowercase Capital and also worked at Cisco in corporate development.

Firm Associated With: Greycroft Partners

Some Portfolio Companies: Mister Spex, Windeln.de, Xobni, Daily Secret and Fisoc

Twitter: @ellie

Angel List Page: Ellie Wheeler

Investments Per Year: 10-12

Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 3,000,000

Owen Davis, NYC Seed

Bio: Managing director at NYC Seed, a firm that funds early stage tech startups in New York City. Previously, Davis was the CEO of Petal Computing, Sonata, and Thinking Media.

Firm Associated With: NYC Seed

Some Portfolio Companies: Enterproid, Magnetic, Olapic, SeatGeek, Ticketfly, Tout

Twitter: @owendavis

Angel List Page: Owen Davis

Investments Per Year: 12

Investment Per Startup: $200,000

Anil Dash, Independent

Bio: Co-founder of ThinkUp, a tech and media consulting firm, and Activate, an app that helps track a user's social activity. Besides being an entrepreneur, Dash is also a columnist at Wired and been blogging about tech on Dashes.com. since 1999.

Firm Associated With: n/a

Some Portfolio Companies: Readability, Mixel

Twitter: @anildash

Angel List Page: Anil Dash

Investments Per Year: 3

Investment Per Startup: n/a

