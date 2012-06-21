THE ANGEL 100: New York's Top Early Stage Investors

If you’re new to the New York startup scene, who are the best early-stage investors to pitch?



There are a lot of people and early-stage firms who can cut your startup’s first checks.

Fred Wilson and the Union Square Ventures team, for example, can give entrepreneurs a few hundred-thousand dollars or a few million.

Angel investors like Rick Webb and Mike Yavonditte write startups dozens of checks for tens of thousands of dollars.

Either can help you raise the initial round of funding that’s so difficult for new entrepreneurs to raise.

About The List

In recent years, seed funding has become more formalized. Many of the folks on this list aren’t “angels” in the classic sense of the word—i.e.individuals who became rich and now spray money around. This list includes early-stage VCs and other professional investors who make seed investments.

We should also note that we purposely did not include contact information for the early stage investors. If you can’t hustle your way to meet one of these people, you probably don’t deserve their money.

The NY Angel 100 is the first instalment of an annual guide SAI will be producing. It’s going to get better with time.

To compile this list, we took hundreds of coffee meetings, took recommendations, and asked for survey responses. If your name isn’t on it, don’t take offence. New York is a vibrant community and it is impossible to recognise everyone who’s making it thrive. But we also can’t include you if we don’t know you exist.

To be considered for next year’s NY Angel 100, fill out this survey. Or if you’re an investor in California, fill it out for the upcoming Silicon Valley Angel 100 list.

Just want to see the names?

Check out the complete A-Z list of the 100 investors.

Acknowledgments



We want to thank the readers, companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our colleague Andrea Huspeni for performing most of the background research. The names were compiled by Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.

