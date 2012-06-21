THE ANGEL 100: New York's Top Early Stage Investors

If you’re new to the New York startup scene, who are the best early-stage investors to pitch?
There are a lot of people and early-stage firms who can cut your startup’s first checks.
Fred Wilson and the Union Square Ventures team, for example, can give entrepreneurs a few hundred-thousand dollars or a few million.
Angel investors like Rick Webb and Mike Yavonditte write startups dozens of checks for tens of thousands of dollars.
Either can help you raise the initial round of funding that’s so difficult for new entrepreneurs to raise.
About The List
In recent years, seed funding has become more formalized. Many of the folks on this list aren’t “angels” in the classic sense of the word—i.e.individuals who became rich and now spray money around. This list includes early-stage VCs and other professional investors who make seed investments.
We should also note that we purposely did not include contact information for the early stage investors. If you can’t hustle your way to meet one of these people, you probably don’t deserve their money.
The NY Angel 100 is the first instalment of an annual guide SAI will be producing. It’s going to get better with time.
To compile this list, we took hundreds of coffee meetings, took recommendations, and asked for survey responses. If your name isn’t on it, don’t take offence. New York is a vibrant community and it is impossible to recognise everyone who’s making it thrive. But we also can’t include you if we don’t know you exist.
To be considered for next year’s NY Angel 100, fill out this survey. Or if you’re an investor in California, fill it out for the upcoming Silicon Valley Angel 100 list.
Acknowledgments
We want to thank the readers, companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our colleague Andrea Huspeni for performing most of the background research. The names were compiled by Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.
Bio: Cofounder of Reddit. Ohanian also founded Breadpig and launched Hipmunk. Currently, he is the east coast ambassador for Y Combinator.
Firm Associated With: Y Combinator
Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Hubspot, Grubwithus, Crowdtilt, Adioso
Twitter: @alexisohanian
Angel List Page: Alexis Ohanian
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Anu Duggal co-founded Exclusively.In, a private sale e-commerce site focused on bringing the best of South Asian fashion, jewelry, and home decor to the global audience. Prior to Exclusively.In, Duggal co-founded The Tasting Room, a wine bar in India.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, YouBeauty, Artstar, Little Borrowed Dress, India Internet Group
LinkedIn page: Anu Duggal
Angel List Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Worked for Boxee until early 2011. Prior to Boxee he was an active partner at Connected Ventures and doubled as vice president of development for CollegeHumor. He co-founded Vimeo, DIY, and BustedTees. Klein is currently CEO and cofounder of DIY.
Firm Associated With: Founder Collective
Some Portfolio Companies: Skillshare, Kickstarter, Svpply and Pair
Twitter: @zachklein
Angel List Page: Zach Klein
Investments Per Year: 4
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Co-founded New York investment and consulting firm Consigliere Brand Capital with basketball player, Steve Nash. Prior to Consigliere, Duda worked at the advertising agency Deutsch.
Firm Associated With: Consigliere Brand Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Chloe + Isabel, Birchbox, Kiwi Crate, Stella Service, Contently
Twitter: @MikeDuda
Angel List Page: Michael Duda
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000
Bio: Co-founder of GroupMe, a group messaging service that was acquired by Skype for ~ $80 million.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Codeacademy, Dispatch, Sweetgreen, Timehop, CheckThis, Bondsy
Twitter: @jaredhecht
Angel List Page: Jared Hecht
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder of GroupMe, a mobile group messaging service that was acquired by Skype for ~ $80 million.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Timehop, Dispatch, CheckThis, Bondsy, Codecademy, Sweetgreen
Twitter: @smart
Angel List Page: Steve Martocci
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Levy began his career at Morgan Stanley, after which he cofounded a financial services company, MPI Professionals. MPI was acquired by a publicly traded company. Levy then founded Trueview Services and most recently cofounded Zelkova Ventures where he is currently a partner.
Firm Associated With: Zelkova Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Foodspotting, Rapportive, Fab, Klout, Ribbit
Twitter: @ZelkovaVC
Angel List Page: Jay Levy
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Founder and CEO of Spreecast, a social video platform. Prior to Spreecast, Fluhr co-founded and was CEO of StubHub, which sold to eBay for $310 million in 2007.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Warby Parker, ModCloth, Twilio. StyleTrek, Fundly
Twitter: @jefffluhr
Angel List Page: Jeff Fluhr
Investments Per Year: 4
Investment Per startup: $100,000 - 250,000
Bio: Founder of ex.fm, an online music sharing service. He has also had early stage involvement at Etsy, Tacoda, and Real Media.
Firm Associated With: The Ineo Group LLC
Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, Backstory, Clothia, GuyHaus, Nestio, Overtime Media, Shelby.tv
Twitter: @CharlesSmithC
Angel List Page: Charles Smith
Investments Per Year: 4
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 250,000
Bio: Founder of social gaming company Vostu and Thrive Capital, an early-stage firm that likes to invest in media and internet.
Firm Associated With: Thrive Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Fab.com, Greplin, Dwolla, Instagram
Twitter: @JoshuaKushner
Angel List Page: Josh Kushner
Investments Per Year: 5-15
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Principal at Lerer Ventures. Prior to his position at Lerer, Schlafman was the vice president of business development at Stickybits and Turntable.fm.
Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Neighborland, CheckThis, Venmo, Romotive, Pair, Yoke, Branch, Everlane, BuzzFeed, PandoDaily
Twitter: @schlaf
Angel List Page: Steve Schlafman
Investments Per Year: 10-30
Investment Per Startup: $150,000
Bio: Besides being a manager at Lerer Ventures. Lerer is the co-founder and CEO of Thrillist, a publication targeted towards men with 3 million people subscribing daily to it. Recently, Thrillist expanded to include Thrillist Rewards and JackThreads, an online ecommerce store.
Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Scoutmob, Hot Potato, Neighborland, CheckThis, Venmo, Romotive, Pair, Yoke, Branch, Everlane, BuzzFeed, PandoDaily
Twitter: @BenjLerer
Angel List Page: Ben Lerer
Investments Per Year: 10-30
Investment Per Startup: $150,000
Bio: Manager of Lerer Ventures, chairman of Betaworks, Bedrocket, and BuzzFeed. He also cofounded The Huffington Post.
Firm Associated With: Lerer Investment, Pilot Group
Some Portfolio Companies: Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, Hot Potato
Twitter: n/a
Angel List Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 10-30
Investment Per Startup: ~ $150,000
Bio: The ex-CEO of the Huffington Post is now a venture capitalist and partner at Lerer Ventures, a seed stage venture capital fund. He's also heading up a video news startup that's tentatively being called Planet Daily.
Firm Associated With: Lerer Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Buddy Media, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, PandoMedia, Percolate, ShowMe, Yahoo
Twitter: @erichippeau
Angel List Page: Eric Hippeau
Investments Per Year: 30
Investment Per Startup: $200,000
Bio: Co-founder and president of CollegeHumor Media, comprised of CollegeHumor.com, Jest.com, Dorkly.com, SportsPickle.com and several syndication partnerships. He is also the president of Connected Ventures, the parent company of CollegeHumor, which also oversees Big Shocker, Busted Tees, Defunker, and Vimeo.
Firm Associated With: Connected Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: BarkBox, Elepath, Svpply
Twitter: @JoshAbramson
Angel List Page: Josh Abramson
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founding partner and chairman at Undercurrent, a strategy firm.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Path, Uber, Percolate, Littlebits
Twitter: 5-10
Angel List Page: Josh Spear
Investments Per Year: 5-10
Investment Per Startup: $20,000 - 100,000
Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Buddy Media, a social enterprise software that got acquired by Salesforce for ~ $689 million. Prior to Buddy Media, Lazerow founded UWIRE which was acquired by CBS and Golf.com which was acquired by Time Inc.
Firm Associated With: Lazerow Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Shelby.tv, savoured
Twitter: @lazerow
Angel List Page: Michael Lazerow
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Former CEO of Associated Content and CMO of CBS Interactive. He also was the director of sales at Google. He is the founder of Zeitgeist.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Fancy Hands, Houseparty, Lot 18
Twitter: @phkeane
Angel List Page: Patrick Keane
Investments Per Year: 3-5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 75,000
Bio: Co-Founder and COO of The Barbarian Group, a marketing and creative agency. The company sold a majority stake to Cheil Worldwide in 2009 for millions.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Addieu, Fashism, SimpleGeo, Foursquare , Habit Labs, Percolate
Twitter: @rickwebb
Angel List Page: Rick Webb
Investments Per Year: 20
Investment Per Startup: $25 - $100,000
Bio: Managing partner of High Line Venture Partners, a New York firm focused on early stage investments. Prior to High Line Venture Partners, Fisher was the senior vice president at IAC.
Firm Associated With: High Line Venture Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: Crowdtilt, Makerbot, Pinterest
Twitter: @shanaglick
Angel List Page: Shana Fisher
Investments Per Year: 2-7
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder of Foursquare.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Timehop
Twitter: @naveen
Angel List Page: Naveen Selvadurai
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder of Foursquare. Crowley also founded Dodgeball, which was acquired by Google in 2005.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Metamarkets, Square, Svpply, Timehop
Twitter: @dens
Angel List Page: Dennis Crowley
Investments Per Year: 1-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Prior to investing in startups, Mack was on Wall Street for 25 years. Now a full time investor, Mack is interested in software services that focus on selling to retailers and brands.
Firm Associated With: Mack Capital LLC
Some Portfolio Companies: Bazaarvoice, Coremetrics, Ecomom, iVillage, KIXAR, Lore, OneSpot, SocialWare
Twitter: @Mackattack10
Angel List Page: Ralph Mack
Investments Per Year: 3-10
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 200,000
Bio: Founder and chairman of The Trisiras Group, an investment firm and holding company. He focuses on technology, the health industry, and consumer goods.
Firm Associated With: The Trisiras Group
Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Art.sy, Crowdtilt, Warby Parker
Twitter: @kalvepuri
Angel List Page: Kal Vepuri
Investments Per Year: 10-12
Investment Per Startup: $75,000 - 500,000
Bio: Managing director and founder of TechStars NYC. Managing member of Box Group, a New York City based seed-stage firm.
Firm Associated With: Box Group
Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Art.sy, Boxee, Fab.com, GroupMe
Twitter: @davetisch
Angel List Page: David Tisch
Investments Per Year: 30-40
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 150,000
Bio: CEO of Betaworks, an investment company. Prior to launching Betaworks, Borthwick was the CEO of Fotolog and also worked at Time Warner as the senior vice president of Technology and Alliances.
Firm Associated With: Betaworks
Some Portfolio Companies: Outside.in, Bit.ly, ShowMe, Twitter, UserVoice
Twitter: @Borthwick
Angel List Page: John Borthwick
Investments Per Year: ~ 20
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 200,000
Bio: Founder of VaynerMedia, a consulting agency for brands, Vaynerchuk made his money in the wine industry. After successfully helping his parents grow their wine company, he launched Winelibrary, an online wine store, in 2005 and has also launched Cinderalla Wine, a flash sale site.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, BarkBox, Birchbox, Meetup , SimpleGeo, Tumblr
Twitter: @garyvee
Angel List Page: Gary Vaynerchuk
Investments Per Year: 10-15
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000
Bio: Founder and partner of AOL Ventures. While he primarily makes startup investments for AOLV, Brown also makes a few personal investments yearly in areas he is passionate about that might not be a
fit with the firm. In the past, he was involved with two start-ups, worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and an associate at Virgin Group
Firm Associated With: AOL Ventures
Some AOL Portfolio Companies: Sailthru, About.Me, Bit.ly, 20x200
Personal Investments: Qwiki, Voxy, Codecademy, Paddle 8, Moat
Twitter: @mikebrownjr
Angel List Page: Mike Brown Jr
Personal Investments Per Year: 2-5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000
Bio: Parker just launched Airtime, was the co-founder of Napster, and the founding president of Facebook. He is now managing partner of Founders Fund, a venture capital firm located in San Francisco.
Firm Associated With: Founders Fund
Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Votizen, Spotify
Twitter: @sparker
Angel List Page: Sean Parker
Investments Per Year: ~ 19
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Host and founder of Venture Studio, a place where he can fill his passion of startups. Venture Studio allows his to conduct interviews with entrepreneurs and the big shots of the tech world. Lerner, himself, is also an entrepreneur, an investor, and the director of venture lab at Columbia University.
Firm Associated With: Totius Group
Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Warby Parker, Kohort
Twitter: @davidblerner
Angel List Page: David Lerner
Investments Per Year: 5-7
Investment Per Startup: $25,000
Bio: Angel investor who was also the co-founder and CEO of Invite Media, which got bought by Google for over $70 million in 2010.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, Adaptly, BarkBox
Twitter: @natsturner
Angel List Page: Nat Turner
Investments Per Year: 10-15
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $100,000
Bio: Founder of AdKeeper.com. He founded and served as chairman and CEO of About, Inc. During is time at About, Inc, the company had a public market value of ~ $1.7 billion and is now owned by The New York Times Company.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: AlphaBoost, About.me, Hot Potato
Twitter: @kurnit
Angel List Page: Scott Kurnit
Investments Per Year: 1-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founder of Simulmedia, Real Media, and Tacoda. Morgan made it big when he sold Tacoda to AOL for $275 million in 2007.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Ex.fm, Fab, Shelby.tv
Twitter: @davemorgannyc
Angel List Page: Dave Morgan
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Former president and founder of Varick Media Management, a company that assists advertising and marketing agencies with online ads He is currently president of kbs+ Ventures and the Chief Digital Media Officer of The Media Kitchen, a media buying and planning agency. Founder of the financial organisation kbs+p Ventures, which backs early stage entrepreneurs.
Firm Associated With: kbs+p Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, Placeiq, YieldBot, CrowdTwist
Twitter: @dherman76
Angel List Page: Darren Herman
Investments Per Year: 15
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Began investing in 1999 and is the founder of ff Venture Capital. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs.
Firm Associated With: ff Venture Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Contently, HowAboutWe, Klout
Twitter: @john_frankel
Angel List Page: John Frankel
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000
Bio: CEO of Hashable, an app that helps you remember where and when you met people. He is also an investor and partner in ff Venture Capital. In the past, Yavonditte built Quigo, which sold for $340M to AOL in 2007.
Firm Associated With: ff Venture Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, Klout, Meetup, Yipit, Flurry
Twitter: @mikeyavo
Angel List Page: Mike Yavonditte
Personal Investments Per Year (not via ff): 8-10
Personal Investment Per Startup (not via ff): $100,000
Bio: CEO of LocalResponse, an app that helps companies reach, target, and market to customers based on their social media behaviour. Mehta is also a partner at India Internet Group and ENIAC.
Fund Associated With: ENIAC and India Internet Group
Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Admob, Hashable, SpotOn, Thumb, Uber
Twitter: @nihalmehta
Angel List Page: Nihal Mehta
Investments Per Year: 30
Investment Per Startup: $50,000
Bio: Venture capitalist and marketing director at FirstMark Capital. Previously, Jani was a partner at Pequot Ventures.
Firm Associated With: FirstMark Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Aveksa, Bamboom, Boomi, NETGEAR, OpenX, YouAre.TV
Twitter: @amishjani
Angel List Page: Amish Jani
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 500,000
Bio: Principal at RRE Ventures where he focuses on early and expansion-stage investments in the tech industry. Ludwin has also been an entrepreneur, having sold both of his startups.
Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: HowAboutWe, Moda Operandi, Paperless Post, BestVendor
Twitter: @adamludwin
Angel List Page: Adam Ludwin
Investments Per Year: 5-10
Investment Per Startup: $300,000
Bio: Partner at RRE Ventures. Prior to RRE, he was an attorney at the Silicon Valley law firm of Fenwick & West. During his time there he represented both startup companies and venture capital funds.
Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: MakerBot, Sailthru, Venmo
Twitter: @ewiesen
Angel List Page: Eric Wiesen
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 500,000
Bio: Cofounder and managing partner at RRE Ventures. Robinson has been in the tech community for about 30 years as both an investor and entrepreneur. He has founded IV Systems, joined JP Morgan, attended business school, and started his VC career.
Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Tech Stars, Yipit
Twitter: @jdrive
Angel List Page: Jim Robinson
Investments Per Year: 8-10
Investment Per Startup: $200,000
Bio: Co-founder and managing partner of RRE Ventures. He is also an adjunct professor at Columbia where he teaches a students about venture capital. Prior to founding RRE in 2004, Ellman cofounded an investment and advisory firm, Advisory Capital Partners. He also cofounded InterVideo Response, but that business was a little ahead of its time. Ellman began his career in Australia at McKinsey and Company.
Firm Associated With: RRE Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Turf, Business Insider, Drop.io, Makerbot, OnSports, Recyclebank, Skyhook, Venmo, Xobni
LinkedIn page: Stuart Ellman
Twitter: @bikenyc
Angel List Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Partner at First Round Capital. Before joining the company, Phin founded ResponDesign, a gaming company that developed and launched Yourself!Fitness, which took the prize for becoming the first fitness game for Xbox and PlayStation2.
Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*
Some Portfolio Companies: Simple, Knewton and Nodejitsu
Twitter: @phineasb
Angel List Page: Phin Barnes
Investments Per Year: 20
Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range between $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000
Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.
Bio: Managing partner at First Round Capital. Prior to First Round Capital, he was at del.icio.us as vice president of business development and also at eBay for six years.
Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*
Some Portfolio Companies: Adaptly, CoTweet, Flurry, Invite Media
Twitter: @ChrisFRC
Angel List Page: Chris Fralic
Investments Per Year: 20
Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range from $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000
Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.
Bio: Managing partner at First Round Capital. Prior to FRC, Morgan was a professor at Wharton, Cal-Tech and HBS. He was president of Renaissance Technologies Corp during the 80s, where he oversaw investments in tech companies. He was the director and founding investor of Idealab in the '90s.
Firm Associated With: First Round Capital.*
Some Portfolio Companies: Delicious, Mint, Pandora, Yummly
Twitter: @HLMorgan
Angel List Page: Howard Morgan
Investments Per Year: 20-25
Investment Per Startup: No specific thresholds for amount invested or ownership, but investments range between $100,000 - 1,000,000. The average historical FRC investment is just north of $500,000
*Note: While FRC is focused exclusively on the seed stage in terms of initial investment, it is structured to support a company over its lifetime and will look to put multiples of its initial investment to work as its portfolio companies scale.
Bio: Currently, an active angel investor who has been successful with the advertising and tech sectors in the startup community for the last fifteen years. Previously, Hershberg was the co-founder of Reprise Media, an internet marketing company, that was acquired by The Interpublic Group, and Rotomedia, a web consulting firm acquired by Ask.com.
Firm Associated With: Molls Ryan, LLC
Some Portfolio Companies: Betaworks, Bitly, Chartbeat,GroupMe, Kickstarter, TechStars, Yipit
Twitter: @hershberg
Angel List Page: Peter Hershberg
Investments Per Year: 25
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $100,000
Bio: An active early-stage investor with ties to New Venture Capital. Previously, Neumann was the managing director of Seneca Investments and was the co-founder of Root Markets/
Firm Associated With: Neu Venture Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Awe.sm, Flurry, Percolate, YieldBot, Livekick, Simple
Twitter: @ganeumann
Angel List Page: Jerry Neumann
Investments Per Year: 5
Investment Per Startup: $50,000
Bio: Co-founder and CEO at Hunch and co-founder at Founder Collective, an early stage venture capital fund. Previously, Dixon was the CEO and Co-founder at SiteAdvisor, which was acquired by McAfee.
Firm Associated With: Founder Collective
Some Portfolio Companies: 20x200, Kickstarter, PandoDaily, Meddik
Twitter: @cdixon
Angel List Page: Chris Dixon
Investments Per Year: 2-4
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Blogger at Gotham Gal. Involved in helping and investing in startups, especially those run by women. Married to Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Lover.ly, DailyWorth, littleBits
Twitter: @thegothamgal
Angel List Page: Joanne Wilson
Investments Per Year: It varies; 0-10
Investment Per Startup: Enough to own ~ 1% on the first round
Bio: Investor and partner at Union Square Ventures, Weissman also founded Betaworks.
Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Codecademy, Hot Potato, Tumblr, Tweetdeck, Twitter
Twitter: @aweissman
Angel List Page: Andy Weissman
Investments Per Year: 15-18
Investment Per Startup:
Bio: Besides co-founding five startups, Wenger also served as the president of of del.icio.us and helped the startup's sale to Yahoo.
Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures*
Some Portfolio Companies: Delicious , Etsy , Heyzap
Twitter: @albertwenger
Angel List Page: Albert Wenger
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
*Note: USV is not exclusively a seed/early stage investor. It participates in funding rounds of all stages and sizes. For example, it participated in Codecademy and Foursquare's initial financing, as well as 10Gen's Series E.
Bio: Founded Union Square Ventures, a venture capital firm, in 2004. The company has been extremely successful with investments in Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, Meetup, Zynga, del.icio.us, Etsy, Indeed.com, Tacoda, and Clickable. Previously, Wilson was the founder of Flatiron Partners.
Firm Associated With: Union Square Ventures*
Some Portfolio Companies: Twitter, Zynga, Foursquare
Twitter: @fredwilson
Angel List Page: Fred Wilson
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
*Note: USV is not exclusively a seed/early stage investor. It participates in funding rounds of all stages and sizes. For example, it participated in Codecademy and Foursquare's initial financing, as well as 10Gen's Series E.
Bio: Founder and managing director at FirstMark Capital, an early stage venture capital firm that likes to invest in technology companies focused on ecommerce, media, and gaming industry. Prior to FirstMark Capital, Heitzmann was a partner at Pequot Ventures.
Firm Associated With: FirstMark Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Clickable, Pinterest, StubHub, Tapad
Twitter: @rickheitzmann
Angel List Page: Rick Heitzmann
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $500,000
Bio: Currently, the co-founder of Flatiron Health. Prior to Flatiron, Weinberg co-founded, was president and COO at Invite Media, which sold to Google for over $70 million in 2010.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: 42Floors, BarkBox, Chart.io, Flipkart
Twitter: @zachweinberg
Angel List Page: Zach Weinberg
Investments Per Year: 10-15
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Charlie O'Donnell founded Brooklyn Bridge Ventures and was formerly a Principal at First Round Capital. He kicked off his career under Fred Wilson at Union Square Ventures and is the founder of Path 101.
Firm Associated With: Brooklyn Bridge Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Backupify; he found GroupMe, Singleplatform and Chloe + Isabel for FRC
Twitter: @ceonyc
Angel List Page: Charlie O'Donnell
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: $250,00 - 500,000
Bio: Ari Jacoby is CEO and co-founder of Solve Media. Previously, he was the co-founder of VoiceStar, which was acquired by Marchex in 2007 for a reported $28 million
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Heyzap , LiveIntent
Twitter: @arijacoby
Angel List Page: Ari Jacoby
Investments Per Year: 4-5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000
Bio: Chairman of NY Tech Meetup in New York City and is interested in politics and social entrepreneurs. He has founded multiple music-related companies such as the Gramercy Park ballroom, Irving Plaza, and Digital Club Network.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: ChallengePost, Daylife, Fluidinfo, Square
Twitter: @Rasiej
Angel List Page: Andrew Rasiej
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founder and CEO of Tracks. He is also the co-founding partner of ENIAC Ventures and looks to invest in mobile. Prior to ENIAC, he worked at RRE Ventures and also has an entrepreneur background.
Firm Associated With: ENIAC Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Buzzd, Flipswap, GetGlue, Localresponse, Localytics, Payfone, Thumb
Twitter: @vicsingh
Angel List Page: Vic Singh
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: CEO and founder of social media and PR firm, Geek Factory, founder of AirTroductions, and founder of Help A Reporter Out, which got acquired in 2010 by Vocus.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Knodes, Namely, Pixability, Right Next Door LLC
Twitter: @petershankman
Angel List Page: Peter Shankman
Investments Per Year: 3
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Managing director of NYU Innovation Venture Fund, a seed capital for technology startups coming out of NYU. He is also founded New Venture Partners and Seymour Entertainment.
Firm Associated With: NYU Innovation Venture Fund
Some Portfolio Companies: Azure Solutions Ltd., Fondu, numberFire, ShopWell
Twitter: @rimalovski
Angel List Page: Frank Rimalovski
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Founder and CEO of AxialMarket, an online network for private companies that help sellers and buyers meet and assists with acquisitions. Formerly, he was the vice president of product strategy at VeraCarta, worked at SFW Capital Partners, and the Gerson Lehrman Group.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Bazaarvoice, Bonobos, Liquor.com, TaskRabbit, Treatful , Uloop, UserVoice, Vaultive, Zozi
Twitter: @petelehrman
Angel List Page: Peter Lehrman
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Co-founder of ENIAC Ventures, a seed stage venture fund focusing on mobile. He is also the chief business development officer at Thumb.
Firm Associated With: ENIAC Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Dekko, Fondu, Localresponse, MightyMeeting, Tracks, Vungle
Twitter: @Hadley
Angel List Page: Hadley Harris
Investments Per Year: 15
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Former CEO of the social gaming company OMGPOP, which was acquired for $210 million by Zynga earlier this year. Currently, a vice president at Zynga and founder of Inside Startups.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Songkick, Voxy, Social Flow, Producteev
Twitter: @tfadp
Angel List Page: Dan Porter
Investments Per Year: 5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000
Bio: Managing director and co-founder of Penny Black, a firm based in New York that invests in a broad range of industries. Previously, Durbin founded Templates.com, which was acquired in 2002.
Firm Associated With: Penny Black, BOLDstart Ventures, and Eighteen 40
Some Portfolio Companies: Hashable, Klout, Localresponse, ShowMe, TechStars, Yipit
Twitter: @etdurbin
Angel List Page: Eliot Durbin
Investments Per Year: 6-12
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: CEO of Red Books, a service that allows businesses and people to see how agencies and advertisers are connected. Director of PKS Capital, which invests early stage through growth stage.
Firm Associated With: PKS Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: ChallengePost, Comixology, LearnVest, RiseSmart, SeatGeek, UpNext
Twitter: @paulsethi
Angel List Page: Paul Sethi
Investments Per Year: 4-6
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Klein is currently a partner at Index Ventures. He founded LoveFilm, which was acquired by Amazon for $312 million. Before Index, he served as the global VP of marketing and e-commerce for Skype.
Firm Associated With: Index Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: AlertMe, Dopplr, Mashery, Songkick, Tweetdeck, Twitterfeed,
Twitter: @cape
Angel List Page: Saul Klein
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 75,000
Bio: Founder and Managing Partner at IA Ventures. Before IA Ventures, was an investor through IA Capital Partners, a seed stage investment firm focused on startups in digital media and the finance technology. During his time at IA Capital Partners, Ehrenberg helped raise seed money for companies like Bit.ly, Buddy Media, Clickable, Invite Media, TweetDeck.
Firm Associated With: IA Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Buddy Media, Business Insider, Mashery, Path101, Tweetdeck
Twitter: @infoarbitrage
Angel List Page: Roger Ehrenberg
Investments Per Year: 8-12
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 1,000,000
Bio: Managing partner of StikCo Labs, an incubator of consumer mobile. Also, serves as a managing partner at MPi Holdings.
Firm Associated With: MPi Holdings
Some Portfolio Companies: Airtime, Bump Technologies, Dogster, Fluidinfo, just.me, Loomia, Path
Twitter: @MParekh
Angel List Page: Michael Parekh
Investments Per Year: 6+
Investment Per Startup: $25,000+
Bio: Chairman and president of 3-Rings. Pulver also was a partner at Vonage and played a significant role in VoIP
Firm Associated With: Hafooch Investments, Inc. and Pulver Equities III
Some Portfolio Companies: Adventure Mob, Bizzabo, Foursquare, Twitter
Twitter: @jeffpulver
Angel List Page: Jeff Pulver
Investments Per Year: 2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Vice president at Venrock, an early-stage venture fund looking to invest in digital media and consumer internet. Previously, Campise was a principal with Greycroft Partners.
Firm Associated With: Venrock*
Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Netsertive
Twitter: @marissa
Angel List Page: Marissa Campise
Investments Per Year: 2-4
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 5,000,0000
*Note: Venrock typically makes Series A and later-stage investments
Bio: Partner at Venrock, an early stage venture fund looking to invest in digital media and consumer internet. Prior to Venrock, Pakman was the CEO of eMusic, an online music retailer, which was acquired in 2001 by Vivendi Music for ~ $24 million.
Firm Associated With: Venrock*
Some Portfolio Companies: Audionamix, Klout, Media6degrees, Smartling, Social Intelligence
Twitter: @pakman
Angel List Page: David Pakman
Investments Per Year: 2-4
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 5,000,0000
*Note: Venrock typically makes Series A and later-stage investments.
Bio: Founder and CEO at OLX, a service that allows people to place free classified ads. Prior to that he was the founder of Zingy, a ringtone company, which sold for $80 million in 2004.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Appsfire, eVenues, Guestmob, RateitAll, Shoply
Twitter: @fabricegrinda
Angel List Page: Fabrice Grinda
Investments Per Year: 25
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Partner at Revel Partners, an early expansion stage firm located in New York. Also, a general partner and co-founder of Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, a New York seed stage fund and incubator program. Previously, he was a principal with Steelpoint Capital Partners.
Firm Associated With: Revel Partners and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator
Some Portfolio Companies: Bag Borrow or Steal, Stray Boots, Stylyt, Tapfame
Twitter: @ckemper
Angel List Page: Charlie Kemper
Investments Per Year: 4
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Former entrepreneur in residence at Bessemer Venture Partners. Prior to Bessemer, Finger was the co-founder and CEO of SeamlessWeb, now Seamless, the local food delivery site. The company was acquired in 2006 by Aramark.
Firm Associated With: Bessemer Venture Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: Klout, Yipit, ZocDoc, SinglePlatform
Twitter: @jasonfinger
Angel List Page: Jason Finger
Investments Per Year: 3-5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Founder and managing partner of BHV, an early stage seed fund that likes to invest in media, entertainment and technology. Harrison's prior experience includes holding positions at Point Capital Partners, WhenU.com, and AOL.
Firm Associated With: BHV
Some Portfolio Companies: BlackBook Media, CirrusWorks, Fliptu, Tracks, twtMob
Twitter: @bradharrison1
Angel List Page: Brad Harrison
Investments Per Year: 10-15
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 250,000
Bio: An angel investor and founder of Livestar. Prior to his current position, Lanman was senior director in corporate strategy and acquisitions at Microsoft.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Chartbeat, Clipboard, Pinterest, RentMatch, Square
Twitter: @Fritzanity
Angel List Page: Fritz Lanman
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 100,000
Bio: An angel investor who mainly focuses on early stage tech companies. He is also the co-founder of Aprovecha.com, a daily deal site in Venezuela.
Firm Associated With: IG Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Getable, Producteev, Cake Health, ShowMe
Twitter: @hhulian
Angel List Page: Hector Hulian
Investments Per Year: 10-25
Investment Per Startup: $10,000 - 50,000
Bio: Entrepreneur in residence at Accelerator Ventures, a venture fund focused on early stage investments. Previously, Milciunas was the director of strategy and emerging businesses at Yahoo.
Firm Associated With: Accelerator Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Zynga, Zappos
Twitter: @Johnpaulnyc
Angel List Page: John Paul Milciunas
Investments Per Year: 8-10
Investment Per Startup: $150,000 - 500,000
Bio: Involved in the New York startup scene since the 1970s, Rose is currently the founder and chairman of New York Angels, an investment angel group, and the managing principle of Rose Tech Ventures. Throughout the years, Rose has successfully founded many startups with his most recent including Gust and AirMedia.
Firm Associated With: New York Angels and Rose Tech Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Mashery, Space Adventures, Linkstorm
Twitter: @davidsrose
Angel List Page: David S. Rose
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: under $100,000
Bio: Cohen is the chairman of the New York Angels, an investment angel group. In his former life he worked in tech PR, where he founded a firm with his wife and sold it. He recently founded LaunchIt, a company he started with his son, Trace.
Firm Associated With: New York Angels
Some Portfolio Companies: Pinterest, Social Genius, School Loop
Twitter: @brianscohen
Angel List Page: Brian Cohen
Investments Per Year: 8
Investment Per Startup: $25,000
Bio: Besides sitting on the board of New York Angels, Holliday is also the CEO of Citia, a digital publishing company. Her previous experience includes being the founder or president of number of companies including Digitas, Medical Broadcasting Company, ePharmaceuticals, and Current Communications.
Firm Associated With: New York Angels
Some Portfolio Companies: comiXology, 33across, ScrollMotion
Twitter: @lmholliday
Angel List Page: Linda Holliday
Investments Per Year: 3-4
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Along with being a member of the New York Angeles, Judge is also a partner at iNovia Capital. Previously, Judge was the president of Interactive Imaginations, which later merged and formed 24/7 Media.
Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and iNovia Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Localresponse, Mashery, Tapad
Twitter: @gpjudge
Angel List Page: Geoff Judge
Investments Per Year: 3-6
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 2,000,000
Bio: Founder and managing partner of Accelerator Ventures, a venture fund focused on early stage investments. His previous experience includes working at Rustic Canyon Partners as a partner and assisting Microsoft with the venture capital and startup community as its business development manager.
Firm Associated With: Accelerator Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Artspace, Zappos.com, Zimbio, Zynga
Twitter: @alex01
Angel List Page: Alexander Lloyd
Investments Per Year: 8
Investment Per Startup: $150,000
Bio: Partner at Laconia Ventures and former president and CEO of ICS. He also sits on the New York Angeles board, an firm that invests in the New York startup scene.
Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and Laconia Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Citizen Global, Nerve, PayPerks, Sociocast, Uknow
Twitter: @LaconiaVentures
Angel List Page: Jeffrey Silverman
Investments Per Year: 8
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000
Bio: As a board member of New York Angeles, Wisniewski plays an active role in the New York startup scene. Wisniewski is also the managing director of RosePaul Investments. Previously, he served as an advisor to private equity and venture capital firms.
Firm Associated With: New York Angeles and RosePaul Investments
Some Portfolio Companies: Anvato, Livelook, Pond5, Sociocast
Twitter: @thomaswis
Angel List Page: Thomas Wisniewski
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Sits on the board of directors for both New York Angeles and Israel Venture Network. Fogel was the chairman and CEO of ProActivity Inc., which he sold to EMC in 2006.
Firm Associated With: New York Angels and Israel Venture Network
Some Portfolio Companies: Akiban, Altruik, Clippr , InStream Media, Mobideo, Sociocast
Twitter: @avi_fogel
Angel List Page: Avi Fogel
Investments Per Year: 4-8
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 200,000
Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Meetup, a network for local community groups. In the past, he also co-founded Fotolog and i-traffic.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: 20x200, Betaworks, Kickstarter, Path101, Skillshare
Twitter: @heif
Angel List Page: Scott Heiferman
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. Prior to Bessemer, Levine was vice president of operations at Dash, an online software publisher.
Firm Associated With: Bessemer Venture Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: Shopify, LinkedIn
Twitter: @jeremyl
Angel List Page: Jeremy Levine
Investments Per Year: 2-5
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 1,000,000
Bio: Former CEO of Etsy, Interim CEO of American Express, and also worked at NPR in both news and music.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: SideTour
Twitter: @pesmou
Angel List Page: Maria Thomas
Investments Per Year: 1-3
Investment Per Startup: $75,000
Bio: Columnist at The Street, contributor of Real Money, and managing director/owner at Formula Capital
Firm Associated With: Formula Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Buddy Media, Bit.ly, Ticketfly
Twitter: @jaltucher
Angel List Page: James Altucher
Investments Per Year: 5-10
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 300,000
Bio: Partner at Spark Capital. Previously, Koyfman worked at IAC and most recently served as the COO at Connected Ventures, which is the parent of CollegeHumor, Vimeo, and BustedTees.
Firm Associated With: Spark Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Aviary, gdgt
Twitter: @mokoyfman
Angel List Page: Mo Koyfman
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,000,000
Bio: Founder of Optimost, a software that allows users to test their websites. The company was acquired by Interwoven in 2007. Wachen now spends his time investing in startups as a managing partner at DreamIt Ventures and CEO of Upstage Ventures.
Firm Associated With: DreamIt Ventures and Upstage Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: CatchAFire, SeatGeek, Thumb
Angel List Page: Mark Wachen
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 100,000
Bio: A venture capitalist focusing on early stage investments at SoftBank Capital.
Firm Associated With: SoftBank Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Betaworks, Buddy Media, BuzzFeed, PopTip, CrowdTwist
Twitter: @NikhilKal
Angel List Page: Nikhil Kalghatgi
Investments Per Year: 8-12
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,500,000
Bio: An early stage venture capitalist at SoftBank Capital. Prior to SoftBank Capital, Medved was an associate with Constellation Ventures.
Firm Associated With: SoftBank Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Burstly, BuzzFeed, PopTip, Thumb, CrowdTwist
Twitter: @joevc
Angel List Page: Joe Medved
Investments Per Year: 8-12
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 1,500,000
Bio: A venture capitalist with Greycroft Partners. Wheeler has had prior experience at Lowercase Capital and also worked at Cisco in corporate development.
Firm Associated With: Greycroft Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: Mister Spex, Windeln.de, Xobni, Daily Secret and Fisoc
Twitter: @ellie
Angel List Page: Ellie Wheeler
Investments Per Year: 10-12
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 3,000,000
Bio: Managing director at NYC Seed, a firm that funds early stage tech startups in New York City. Previously, Davis was the CEO of Petal Computing, Sonata, and Thinking Media.
Firm Associated With: NYC Seed
Some Portfolio Companies: Enterproid, Magnetic, Olapic, SeatGeek, Ticketfly, Tout
Twitter: @owendavis
Angel List Page: Owen Davis
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $200,000
Bio: Co-founder of ThinkUp, a tech and media consulting firm, and Activate, an app that helps track a user's social activity. Besides being an entrepreneur, Dash is also a columnist at Wired and been blogging about tech on Dashes.com. since 1999.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Readability, Mixel
Twitter: @anildash
Angel List Page: Anil Dash
Investments Per Year: 3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
