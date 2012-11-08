Panic Buying At NYC's Gas Stations Is Only Making Things Worse

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We just talked with GasBuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan, who flew in from Chicago to observe what’s happening with New York City’s gas situation.His conclusion: the situation has only deteriorated, thanks to what he sees as panic buying among the city’s drivers.



Just one quarter of the city’s gas stations remain online — and part of the reason is that demand is outpacing the ability of product transporters to maintain adequate supply. He said he’d visited a BP station that was selling thousands of gallons of gas every 15 to 30 minutes.

“People are panicking, putting a run on the system,” he said.

He said the authorities may want to consider imposing a rationing system similar to odd/even-day regime currently in place in New Jersey.

Short of that, he said drivers simply need to calm down.

“If people would just take a breather, things would get back to normal.”

GasBuddy has an app showing which stations are pumping — check it out here.

