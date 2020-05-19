Check out these photos of the smart solution a park in New York came up with to keep people at least 6 feet apart

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York came up with a straightforward way to help visitors maintain social distancing protocols.

The park painted circles on the ground to help park-goers maintain the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice to keep at least six feet apart while in public.

Check out 10 photos of what it looks like to visit Domino park.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York began easing into the reopening process Friday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would allow low-risk businesses to reopen and outdoor activities such as drive-in movie theatres. And with summer sun and warmer temperatures on the way, many New Yorkers are itching to get outside.

That’s why Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York came up with a clever way to keep crowds of visitors at a safe distance from one another, with painted circles on the ground to ensure families, couples, and individuals stay at least six feet apart.

Read on to see what it looks like to visit the park.

This overhead shot of the circles shows the social distancing in action, and highlights the spacing that might be less visible from photos shot on ground level.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

If the circle is open, you’re good to go. Each one highlights where groups and families can relax while maintaining social-distancing protocols.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

If you’re wondering how the paint stays around after a rain, the fact that Domino Park has a turf lawn certainly helps.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

A closer view shows how there’s room enough to lay down and stretch out within the circles.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Gorgeous views, like this one of the Williamsburg Bridge, can attract plenty of people when the weather is nice — making this area in particular prone to crowding.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Police officers give out protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 316,000 lives with over 4.8 million infections reported.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

A person wears a protective face mask and goggles while reading a book in Domino Park.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

An ice cream truck works in Domino Park in Williamsburg during the coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reached over 80 degrees during the weekend.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

New Yorkers wear face masks and protective gear as they adjust to daily life during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.