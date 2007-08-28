New York Digital Firms Moving On Up (Into New Space)

Digital businesses can’t get enough of Manhattan. ClickZ does the rounds:



Database marketer Epsilon moved into a 50,000 square foot space in the Flatiron district. Digital is driving the expansion, including the launch of a new search marketing practice.

Deep Focus ditched DUMBO for more space in SoHo/Greenwich Village. CEO Ian Schafer grooves on the new hood and new neighbours. InDemand is in the building, and Comedy Central will be soon.

AKQA has grown from zero New York employees two years ago to 55. Last month it swapped 4,000 square feet on Spring Street for a temporary space on Varick, where employees await renovations on a new 12,000 square foot space in the same building.

Google continues to sign new leases. Hearst is buying the commercial portion of The Sheffield, a residential tower south of Columbus Circle next to its current headquarters.

Heavy.com grabbed more space in its building on West 38th Street.

Blip.tv is moving into a 2,200 sq foot office in SoHo to house its 10 employees.

AlleyCorp, parent of ShopWiki, Music Nation, Panther Express, First Look, and this publication, is moving to a gorgeous new space in the environmentally friendly NRDC building on 20th Street.

With rents hitting $50-$60 a square foot, it’s a good thing venture capital money is flowing freely. Perhaps incipient weakness in the Manhattan commercial real-estate will eventually ease the pain.

