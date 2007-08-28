New York Digital Firms Moving On Up (Into New Space)

Digital businesses can’t get enough of Manhattan. ClickZ does the rounds:
- Database marketer Epsilon moved into a 50,000 square foot space in the Flatiron district. Digital is driving the expansion, including the launch of a new search marketing practice.
- Deep Focus ditched DUMBO for more space in SoHo/Greenwich Village. CEO Ian Schafer grooves on the new hood and new neighbours. InDemand is in the building, and Comedy Central will be soon.
- AKQA has grown from zero New York employees two years ago to 55. Last month it swapped 4,000 square feet on Spring Street for a temporary space on Varick, where employees await renovations on a new 12,000 square foot space in the same building.
- Google continues to sign new leases. Hearst is buying the commercial portion of The Sheffield, a residential tower south of Columbus Circle next to its current headquarters.
- Heavy.com grabbed more space in its building on West 38th Street.
- Blip.tv is moving into a 2,200 sq foot office in SoHo to house its 10 employees.
- AlleyCorp, parent of ShopWiki, Music Nation, Panther Express, First Look, and this publication, is moving to a gorgeous new space in the environmentally friendly NRDC building on 20th Street.
With rents hitting $50-$60 a square foot, it’s a good thing venture capital money is flowing freely. Perhaps incipient weakness in the Manhattan commercial real-estate will eventually ease the pain.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.