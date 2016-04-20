The Democratic race in New York is looking much closer than expected

Hillary Clinton, expected to win the New York presidential primary rather easily, looked to be facing a tougher-than-expected challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday.

CNN exit polls showed Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner, with 52% of the vote, and her rival Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 48% of the vote.

Clinton and Sanders are both from New York, but Clinton, who served as a US senator for the state before becoming secretary of state, led Sanders by double digits in most polls.

Clinton led in early returns. With about 6% of precincts reporting, according to CNN, Clinton led with nearly 62% of the vote.

