New York Data centres Bragged On Twitter Before Hurricane Sandy Took Them Down

Two data centres housed in the same New York building shut down by flooding sent out tweets boasting about their services and dinging rivals in the hours before Sandy hit.They have since apologized and taken down the tweets, but it’s a lesson in karma.



Peer1 and Internap share a building at 75 Broad Street in lower Manhattan. Their building flooded and engineers have been working heroically hard to get them back up and running.

Someone should warned their social-media teams. Because just as Sandy was hitting New York, Peer 1 used the storm to advertise its services and Internap used it to take a shot at competitor, Amazon.

Peer1 tweeted, “Storm #Sandy highlights value of storage” with a link to its site.

Customers were not amused.

@jonzo1 blasted, “Advertising your ‘Cloud Storage’ services in the wake of a hurricane is kind of in poor taste.

@clickrex replied, “Ironic tweet from Peer1 on the value of cloud storage when their data centre is down

@spolsky was even more annoyed, tweeting, “Dear @Peer1, please don’t tweet things like that WHEN YOUR DATA centre IS DOWN”

Internap jabbed Amazon by tweeting, “Could ‘Frankenstorm’ Lead To Another AWS #Outage”

@berenddeboer replied: “internap wonders if frankenstorm would lead to AWS outage, then has to abandon its data centre due to flooding.”

Perhaps @matchavez said it best with his tweet, “Karma a bitch for @internap?”

