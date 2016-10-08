New York Daily News puts out stunning Saturday cover after lewd Donald Trump audio is leaked

Louise Liu
NYDNNew York Daily News.

The New York Daily News published a preview of its Saturday cover after lewd audio of Donald Trump was leaked Friday afternoon.

The cover features part of the Republican presidential nominee’s now-infamous quote, in which he proclaimed what he liked to do when he meets attractive women: “Grab them by the p—-.”

The audio was first published by The Washington Post. Images of cats are ostensibly used to illustrate the word, “p—-.”

The leaked audio comes two days before the second debate between Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Here’s the full cover:

NOW WATCH: NATIONAL POLL: Clinton gets a post-debate bump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.