New York Daily News puts out stunning Saturday cover after lewd Donald Trump audio is leaked

The New York Daily News published a preview of its Saturday cover after lewd audio of Donald Trump was leaked Friday afternoon.

The cover features part of the Republican presidential nominee’s now-infamous quote, in which he proclaimed what he liked to do when he meets attractive women: “Grab them by the p—-.”

The audio was first published by The Washington Post. Images of cats are ostensibly used to illustrate the word, “p—-.”

The leaked audio comes two days before the second debate between Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Here’s the full cover:

Early look at tomorrow’s front page What Trump said he liked to do to attractive women: “GRAB THEM BY THE P—Y” https://t.co/HPZdvyep1p pic.twitter.com/cYd9IRB4sP

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 7, 2016

