'GRIN REAPER': New York Daily News rips Trump over Obamacare repeal

The New York Daily News torched the Republican Party’s passage of the American Health Care Act, the bill intended to start the process of repealing Obamacare.

The publication released a preview of its Friday cover, which features a smiling President Donald Trump and the headline, GRIN REAPER — a reference to the deeply unpopular legislation.

The bill is expected to go through an overhaul process in the Senate.

An early look at tomorrow’s front… GRIN REAPER https://t.co/rDfC9RBP0o@POTUS cheers as House votes to strip 24 million of health care pic.twitter.com/iFJq7VdtzA

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 5, 2017

