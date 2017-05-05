'GRIN REAPER': New York Daily News rips Trump over Obamacare repeal

David Choi

The New York Daily News torched the Republican Party’s passage of the American Health Care Act, the bill intended to start the process of repealing Obamacare.

The publication released a preview of its Friday cover, which features a smiling President Donald Trump and the headline, GRIN REAPER — a reference to the deeply unpopular legislation.

The bill is expected to go through an overhaul process in the Senate.

