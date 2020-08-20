A New York couple was charged with harassment after their Black neighbour said they threw faeces and planted 'dead squirrels' on her property

Screenshot/Jennifer McLeggan via Twitter Jennifer McLeggan, who is Black, wrote about the many ways that her neighbours, who are White, have tormented her since she moved into her Long Island home in 2017.

A White couple from New York is facing criminal charges after their Black neighbour accused them of years-long racial harassment.

Jennifer McLeggan’s accusations went viral when she wrote about them on the front door of her house.

She accused the couple, John McEneaney and Mindy Canarick, of telling her “to go back to where I came from,” shooting pellet guns into the yard, and “planting dead squirrels” on her property as well as human and canine faeces.

“Nobody should have to live in fear of harassment from their neighbours,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement announcing charges against the couple.

The community has rallied around McLeggan in the form of protests, fundraisers, and men standing guard outside her house all night to protect her and her young child.

A White New York couple, accused of tormenting their Black neighbour for three years, has been slapped with criminal charges over “a pattern of intolerable conduct that cannot be left unchecked,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement on Monday.

The pair – John McEneaney, 57, and Mindy Canarick, 53 – live next door to Jennifer McLeggan in Valley Stream, on Long Island. McEneaney has been charged with criminal mischief and harassment, which, if he’s convicted, could land him in jail for up to one year. Canarick’s criminal tampering charge carries a three-month sentence if she’s found guilty. A judge has also issued an order of protection against the couple, the DA’s office said.

The issues faced by McLeggan, a single mother and registered nurse, came to light last month when she wrote a lengthy list of allegations against her white neighbours and stuck it on her front door.

McLeggan accused her neighbours of “racially harassing her,” “planting dead squirrels” and tossing “human faeces” on her property, and ordering her “to go back to where I came from.”

“They have said that I can be erased,” she wrote.

In the sign posted on her door, McLeggan wrote that McEneaney and Canarick have even used a blowtorch on her house while their friends spit on her property and “threaten to get rid of” her. She also alluded to video footage of the couple having guns and walking around behind her home.

…this is the sign, across my yard that my neighbor use to daily shoot at. When he missed that sign, he shot into the houses behind it, which are also riddled with holes. #valleySTREAM pic.twitter.com/SQEQm5Mxxd — Jennifer (@Immaculates_Mom) August 18, 2020

“The police have said that I will have to be harmed before an arrest can be made,” she added. “I live in fear in my home. You will hear prayers coming from my home. I apologise for the noise.”

After being arraigned on Monday, McEneaney told reporters that he and his girlfriend are innocent and are the real victims in this situation, according to NBC New York.

In her statement, Singas talked about McLeggan’s sign that was shared widely on social media.

“The sign on Jennifer McLeggan’s door broke my heart and rallied a community to her aid. It also moved my office to investigate this matter because nobody should have to live in fear of harassment from their neighbours,” Singas said.

Singas said that McLeggan was pregnant in April 2017 when she moved into her current home and was instantly targeted.

“John McEneaney allegedly, as a form of harassment to annoy or alarm the victim, shot pellet guns repeatedly across the victim’s lawn, from April 2017 until July 2020, striking a nearby street sign at least 20 times. Ms. McLeggan said that she has been fearful that she or her young daughter would be hit by a pellet, at least four of which were found on her lawn,” she said, adding that McLeggan also saw Canarick “drop dog faeces onto her property.”

NBC News reported that McLeggan won $US5,036.24 in small claims court against Canarick in 2019.

The way McLeggan was terrorised has sparked protests, the hashtag #StandWithJennifer, a Change.org petition that earned over 32,000 signatures, and a GoFundMe campaign that’s picked up over $US49,000 in donations.

It also drew the attention of community members, many of them Black men, who spent the night outside the house to guard McLeggan and her infant daughter. They did this for well over a month, prompting others to drop off water and food supplies to help them.

14 days ago @Immaculates_Mom peacefully reached out for help regarding racist attacks that went on for nearly 3 years. @flow349 stood up to protect her & a community has followed. Don't think we can not make a difference. #ProtectBlackWomen #RespectOurselves #EndRacismNow pic.twitter.com/4bS6kB3POK — RareHipHop (@RareHipHop) July 26, 2020

….and there he is Ladies and Gentlemen: The Light Being…Mr. Flow. Gather yourselves in prayer for this BLACK man. Thank you Flow…forever, I will remember you and what you have done for my daughter and I. #lightBEING pic.twitter.com/xDzzI2UXGk — Jennifer (@Immaculates_Mom) August 7, 2020

…This is Emily. She drove all the way from Port Washington, NY with her dad to drop off some pizza for @flow349 . Thank you Emily…kiss your dad for us. Peace… pic.twitter.com/i4P1cHVyQb — Jennifer (@Immaculates_Mom) July 25, 2020

This is Mr. Jesse.

Mr. Jesse is Haitian and speaks Creole.

Mr. Jesse is also a Vegan and mad cool.

Mr. Jesse drives to my home to check on me and the baby almost everyday and I love him for it.

Thank you Mr. Jesse. I love you????#Haiti pic.twitter.com/ff7gfF5PXy — Jennifer (@Immaculates_Mom) August 3, 2020

….This is Mr. Bob Gunther.

He was born in Valley Stream and is 88 years old.

He came to pray with me and told me that he lived "just up the block" if I needed anything.

He has a daughter named Ginger and they both came to support me.

Thank you Mr. Bob. I adore you ???? pic.twitter.com/Y3KE6to1C1 — Jennifer (@Immaculates_Mom) August 10, 2020

