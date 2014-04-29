New York's Top Fiscal Watchdog Hires Obama's Ad Man For Campaign

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced the staff he hired for his re-election campaign team Monday some top national consultants are on the list.

DiNapoli’s media consultant will be AKPD Message and Media Partner John Del Cecato, who recently worked on the campaign of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Del Cecato made the now famous ad featuring de Blasio’s son, Dante, that Quinnipiac pollster Maurice Carroll dubbed “the campaign image everyone remembers.” Del Cecato previously worked on both of President Barack Obama’s campaigns and created many of the Obama’s commercials.

Red Horse Strategies, a firm that has worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley be DiNapoli’s campaign consultant. David Binder will serve as DiNapoli’s pollster, Jeremy John will be the campaign manager, and Kyle Seeley will direct the campaign’s efforts in upstate New York.

In a statement, DiNapoli said he was, “very excited to announce this team of dedicated and experienced campaign professionals.” DiNapoli first took office in 2007.

