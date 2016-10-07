Someone is putting hilarious 'Stranger Things' missing posters all over Comic Con

The 11th annual celebration of all things pop culture kicked off Thursday at the Javits Center in New York City. If you’re wandering the showroom floor, among the many costumed fans and exhibits you may have noticed a familiar face.

Several missing posters featuring Barb’s face from Netflix hit “Stranger Things” have popped up around the convention center.

If you’re not familiar, Barb was one of two characters to go missing during the first season of “Stranger Things.” However, the series focused heavily on the disappearance of one character, a young child Will, while mostly ignoring poor Barb.

If you’re quick to think this may be a fun scavenger hunt or marketing campaign by Netflix, it’s not. (Though it wouldn’t have been a bad idea!)

Nope! A fan has been going around the center hanging up the posters. Instagram user @tangymilk has been showing off his handy work.







According to one of his posts, there are at least 100 that should be around the Con. Happy hunting!

