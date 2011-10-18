Jam-Packed Comic Con Takes Over New York City

New York Comic Con is a huge annual event that attracts comic book fans, video gamers and anime lovers from around the world. But above all, it’s a place for brands to get people amped for their newest products.
With all the media, industry folk and consumers gobbling up everything in the venue, conventions like NYCC are big stops on the tour for big brands like Marvel, DC Comics and Dark Horse. Gaming brands like Activision and Square-Enix had big sections, and even non-industry brands like Chevrolet and Sprint were prominently displayed.
We went down to the jam-packed Javits centre over the weekend to check out all the happenings. Here’s what we saw:
This stage dominated the area -- all you could hear was Black Eyed Peas music blasting if you were anywhere in its vicinity
DC Comics had its own large section, with a big promo for its about-to-be-released Batman: Arkham City game
But it was nothing compared to Marvel's giant Avengers stage, which had a crowd permanently gathered around it
There was a good amount of space dedicated to Star Wars products. Fans got a look (and were able to play) a demo of Bioware's upcoming Star Wars game
And there were plenty of action figures and statuettes to look at or buy, scattered amongst the booths
And of course, there were cosplayers all over. The ones with the best outfits were constantly called on to pose for the cameras, like this girl
On the other side of the floor, ESL (and Intel) hosted a Starcraft 2 tournament on the jumbo screen, and a huge crowd gathered to watch the professional gamers go at it
Upstairs was the New York Anime Festival's area, where artists from all over came to show off (and sell) their work
