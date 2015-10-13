The coolest part of New York Comic Con was this 'Back to the Future' booth

In mid-October, New York Comic Con took over the Javits Center for four full days. Though celebrity-packed panels and awesome cosplayers are typically the center of attention, one booth was
the place to be for con-attendees: the Pepsi Perfect display.
Pepsi Perfect was served to Marty McFly in an iconic scene from the “Back to the Future” sequel. In the 1989 movie, McFly time travels to the year 2015, and is given a futuristic soda — the Pepsi Perfect.
Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced it’s finally releasing the drink to the public, coinciding perfectly with the date McFly time travelled to: October 21, 2015. But dedicated fans were given the chance to get their hands on the drink early if they made their way to the booth.
The display mimicked the layout of 'Cafe '80s' from 'Back to the Future 2,' complete with checkered floors and Pespi Perfect-themed counters.
Crowds gathered each day as cosplayers dressed as Marty McFly headed to the booth. The first 200 participants each day dressed in character received a bottle of Perfect Pepsi free.
The drink didn't shoot out of the table like in the movie. Instead, it spun around on the Pepsi logo.
The free Pepsi Perfects weren't only given to Marty McFly look-alikes -- regular attendees could win one by playing an arcade game.
