The coolest part of New York Comic Con was this 'Back to the Future' booth

Darren Weaver/Tech Insider A Marty McFly look-alike and the DeLorean at Comic Con

In mid-October, New York Comic Con took over the Javits Center for four full days. Though celebrity-packed panels and awesome cosplayers are typically the center of attention, one booth was

the place to be for con-attendees: the Pepsi Perfect display.

Pepsi Perfect was served to Marty McFly in an iconic scene from the “Back to the Future” sequel. In the 1989 movie, McFly time travels to the year 2015, and is given a futuristic soda — the Pepsi Perfect.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced it’s finally releasing the drink to the public, coinciding perfectly with the date McFly time travelled to: October 21, 2015. But dedicated fans were given the chance to get their hands on the drink early if they made their way to the booth.

The display mimicked the layout of 'Cafe '80s' from 'Back to the Future 2,' complete with checkered floors and Pespi Perfect-themed counters. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Pepsi had its own Marty McFly impersonator, alongside 'Doc' Brown and a real DeLorean. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The classic time machine vehicle was signed by Christopher Llyod, who played 'Doc' in the series. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8rt3irAjxw/embed/ Width: 800px The car's time machine settings mimicked those from the movie, too! Darren Weaver/Tech Insider Crowds gathered each day as cosplayers dressed as Marty McFly headed to the booth. The first 200 participants each day dressed in character received a bottle of Perfect Pepsi free. Darren Weaver/Tech Insider Here's what the drink looked like in the 1989 'Back to the Future' sequel. Universal And here's how it looks in real life. Darren Weaver/Tech Insider The drink didn't shoot out of the table like in the movie. Instead, it spun around on the Pepsi logo. (image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/561b36369dd7cc10008c0ee1-/pepsi%20perfect.gif' alt='Pepsi perfect' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/561b36369dd7cc10008c0ee1-/pepsi%20perfect.gif') 'Doc' and Marty posed with each participant in front of the DeLorean. Darren Weaver/Tech Insider The free Pepsi Perfects weren't only given to Marty McFly look-alikes -- regular attendees could win one by playing an arcade game. Kim Renfro/Tech Insider In the movie, Marty McFly plays a game called 'Wild Gunman' -- a quick draw shooting challenge. Universal The Pepsi booth had the same game where eager fans took their shot. Kim Renfro/Tech Insider The fastest shooters of the day on 'Wild Gunman' also took home a Pepsi Perfect. Kim Renfro/Tech Insider Fans have been waiting 26 years for this moment. Darren Weaver/Tech Insider If you missed your chance at Comic Con, don't worry. Pepsi will be releasing 6,500 more of them October 21 for $20.15. Universal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.