The best cosplay from New York Comic Con 2021

Cosplayer Ariel Krupnik had a creative interpretation of the Marvel character Deadpool. A cosplayer’s interpretation of Deadpool at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Krupnik became a NYCC legend in 2019 when he dressed up as the Javits Center He told Insider this year’s custom costume cost $US100 ($AU137) to make. You can follow Krupnik on Instagram @rethinkcosplay.

Spider-Man variants were one of the most popular looks this year. This group recreated the famous Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme on Thursday. Four cosplayers dressed as different versions of Spider-Man at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Just about every Spidey group we saw across the Con posed in some variation of this stance. This meme will probably be widely shared after the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, since the movie is rumored to bring together several versions of Spider-Man as part of the multiverse.

Even more Spider-Man variations got together the following day outside of Javits. Cosplayers dressed as different versions of Spider-Man during Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop You can spot Spider-Gwen and two versions of Peter B. Parker among the Spidey crew.

Spidey and Mr. Stark reunited on the floor. Spidey and Tony pose at NYCC 2021 on Saturday, October 9. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop We love this, 3,000.

Spider-Man villains were on hand, too. This cosplayer dressed as an elaborate Scorpion.

This impressive version of Marvel villain Vulture, seen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” took a month to sketch and plan out. A cosplayer dressed as Vulture from ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Michael Keaton brought the character to life in “Homecoming.”

Venom and his symbiotes made their way to the convention center. Carnage is pulled along by a symbiote as Spidey follows behind. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop Thoughtful interpretations of the character were everywhere this weekend after the box-office success of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

This custom-made Lego Carnage was created over one weekend using recycled cardboard. A cosplayer dressed as Lego Carnage at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Fans got really creative with the Carnage creations.

A group of four cosplayers dressed as rocker versions of Venom and Carnage. A group of four cosplayers dressed as rocker versions of Venom at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider They carried an electric guitar prop and two beheaded Spider-Man characters.

They weren’t the only bad guy on hand. “Black Widow” villain Taskmaster was ready for action. A cosplayer dressed as Taskmaster at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Cosplayer @popandsoncosplay told Insider that the custom-made outfit took six months to create and cost $US250 ($AU342).

This elaborate costume of Marvel character Beta Ray Bill took a month-and-a-half to create. A cosplayer dressed as Beta Ray Bill at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Cosplayer Levi James ( @misterabsfitness ) rocked the outfit at NYCC and told Insider it was inspired by the art of Beta Ray Bill creator Walt Simonson. It was made by Masked Dad Workshop and cost $US400 ($AU547).

This costume of the Marvel character Cable cost $US300 ($AU410) and took 40 hours to make. A cosplayer dressed as Marvel character Cable at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider You can follow cosplayer Scotty B @scottyb_cosplay

This cosplayer dressed as a comic-book accurate Wolverine. A cosplayer dressed as Wolverine at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Hugh Jackman portrayed the iconic Marvel character on the big screen in several “X-Men” films as well as a standalone “Wolverine” trilogy.

Loki variants were plentiful at NYCC following the release of season one of “Loki” earlier this year on Disney+. Two cosplayers dressed as Loki and Kid Loki at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Different versions of the God of Mischief seen on the Marvel show included Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, and everyone’s favorite, Alligator Loki.

Two cosplayers dressed as Marvel characters Scarlet Witch and Captain America posed for photos together. Scarlet Witch and Captain America were among the Avengers costumes seen at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Fans finally got to see Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen dressed in the classic superhero costume from the comics during the Halloween episode of “WandaVision.”

This Doctor Strange looked like he stepped straight out of the multiverse. A cosplayer dressed as Doctor Strange at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider It cost $US200 ($AU274) to put this look together.

Many variations of the Caped Crusader roamed the Con. A cosplayer dressed as Batman at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This Hellbat version of Gothan’s protector was a $US230 ($AU315) purchase. You may recognize this cosplayer for appearing at NYCC as the Night King from “Game of Thrones” in the past.

Krupnik returned Saturday with another killer Batman look. A cosplayer dressed as a New York version of Batman at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This look cost Krupnik an estimated $US500 ($AU684) and took one month to create.

One of the more unique Batman cosplays we’ve ever seen is this wacky inflatable tubeman interpretation of the Dark Knight. A cosplayer dressed as a wacky Batman at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider An attendee dubbed their custom-made costume “Wacky Batman.” It cost $US125 ($AU171) and was made in five hours.

Steampunk Batman may be our favorite new version of the Bat. A cosplayer dressed as Steampunk Batman during Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2021. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop Steampunk Batman could be seen on Saturday at the Con.

When fans aren’t dressing up as Batman, they love channeling DC villains. From left: Cosplayers dressed as Nightwing Joker, Deathstroke, and Gaslight Joker at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This family dressed up as a few versions of DC villains, including Nightwing Joker, Deathstroke, and Gaslight Joker.

This custom Catwoman suit took 23 hours and $US300 ($AU410) to bring to life. Michelle Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman is always a popular choice at NYCC. Pfeiffer played the iconic character in the 1992 film ‘Batman Returns.’ Nyke Harewood/Insider You can follow cosplayer Sammitery here

It’s not often you see a great Two-Face at the Con. It’s rarer to see a gender-swapped take on the iconic Batman villain. We love a gender-swapped villain. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop Two-Face could be seen outside of the Javits Center on Saturday.

Walking around Comic Con is tough enough, but imagine rolling around on $US200 ($AU274) skates. A cosplayer dressed as Harley Quinn on rollerblades at New York Comic Con 2021. That’s dedication. Nyke Harewood/Insider Christina also cosplays as Poison Ivy, Jessica Jones, and more. You can follow her looks at @the_kryptonian_canary

Harley Quinn is always a Con favorite and this custom renaissance look cost an estimated $US500 ($AU684). Cosplayer Harley Nox is seen at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider You can follow Harley Nox’s Disney princess, Harley, and more cosplay here

The Krusty Krab pizza is the pizza for you and me. This cosplayer had a fun interpretation of Spongebob. Nyke Harewood/Insider This Spongebob on the rock look took three days to make and an estimated $US75 ($AU103). You can follow Elyse’s cosplay at @ez_makin.

We need a hero and padawan Shrek has come to save the day. Sure, Shrek can have a lightsaber, why not? Nyke Harewood/Insider A cosplayer dressed as Shrek with a lightsaber at New York Comic Con 2021.

This Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters” delighted a young attendee. A cosplayer dressed as the Stay Puft Marshmallow from ‘Ghostbusters’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider A new installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise is set for release on November 19. Fans were surprised with an early screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at NYCC and loved it.

Pokémon was well-represented this year, with two attendees dressing as Team Rocket and Pikachu. A pair of cosplayers taking inspiration from Pokémon’s Team Rocket and Pikachu. Nyke Harewood/Insider They were seen at NYCC on Thursday.

We love a fun mash-up and this one was really clever. Cosplayers dressed as mashups of Ash Ketchum/Wednesday Addams and Ash Williams from ‘Evil Dead.’ Nyke Harewood/Insider These fans dressed as mashups of Ash Ketchum from Pokémon/Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” and Ash Ketchum/Ash Williams from “Evil Dead.” The Ash Ketchum/Ash Williams costume included a Pokémon-themed chainsaw and a little Pikachu on the shoulder. You can follow the cosplayers @pyrodecor and @staticseductioncosplay.

Of course people were dressed up as characters from “Squid Game.” Cosplayers dressed as Squid Game soldiers during Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2021 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop The Netflix show following participants in violent kid games quickly became a global phenomenon.

It was a big year for Super Mario-themed cosplay. Since everyone had to wear masks on site, some cleverly incorporated their masks into their cosplay as this Luigi did. Nyke Harewood/Insider This family of three dressed as Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi while in attendance on Saturday. The three costumes cost almost $US500 ($AU684) in total. It was recently announced that an animated Super Mario film is in the works starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi.

This Princess Peach looked regal on Friday. A cosplayer dressed as Princess Peach at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Jessica completed the look with Peach’s iconic umbrella.

Who needs Bowser when you can have Bowsette? Bowsette shows off her claws. Nyke Harewood/Insider Bowsette is a gender-swapped fan version of Bowser who resembles Princess Peach. The cosplayer told Insider this look took $US100 ($AU137) to put together.

They weren’t the only princesses around. This fan looked regal while dressed as Brandy from the 1997 “Cinderella” film. A cosplayer dressed as Brandy in ‘Cinderella’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider The costume cost $US150 ($AU205) and was made in two to three weeks.

The green lights included in this Tinker Bell costume added to its magic. A cosplayer dressed as Tinker Bell at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Cosplayer @canshecraftit_cosplay said that it cost $US200 ($AU274) and was custom-made over approximately a month and a half.

This Maleficent cosplay is gorgeous. This Maleficent looked spot-on. The mask was a nice touch. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” came out in 2019 with Angelina Jolie reprising her role as the Disney villain.

This fan took their Disney love to another level by dressing up as a Disney park carousel. A cosplayer taking inspiration from Disney amusement parks at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider Able Tong made the hat through the summer, using brass fasteners to make it spin. You can follow Tong’s artwork on Instagram @nonsensology.

This custom made Oogie Boogie costume took one month and $US100 ($AU137) to make. The popular Tim Burton film was released in 1993 and centered on a character named Jack Skellington. Nyke Harewood/Insider “The Nightmare Before Christmas” villain Oogie Boogie was seen wandering around the convention center on Friday. You can follow Britton’s cosplay looks on Instagram @aquapodcosplay.

Of course, with Halloween around the corner, there were classic horror characters on site, too. A cosplayer dressed as Freddy Krueger at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This Freddy Krueger look cost an estimated $US450 ($AU616) to put together.

Even though the “It” franchise wrapped in 2019, interpretations of Pennywise are still popular. A cosplayer dressed as Pennywise at New York Comic Con 2021. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop At first glance, it looks like Pennywise has gotten his hands on Georgie, but it’s actually a Chucky doll which Cathy Sanchez carried around the Con.

This cosplayer put a unique spin on Pennywise the Clown with DIY painting on the skirt and fake blood dripping down her legs and high heels. We loved this gender-swapped take on the character. Nyke Harewood/Insider The cosplayer said the dress cost $US150 ($AU205), the frightening teeth cost $US60 ($AU82), the fake hand cost $US50 ($AU68), and the makeup added up to $US50 ($AU68).

How incredible is this “BioShock” cosplay? Big Daddy competed in Saturday night’s Cosplay Central Crown Championships at NYCC during Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2021. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop Big Daddy is a character from from the “BioShock” video game series.

Anime characters were very common this year. A cosplayer dressed as Saitama from ‘One-Punch Man’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This Saitama look cost NYC actor and bartender Russ West $US70 ($AU96) to put together. West also pulled off a very impressive Spider-Man Noir cosplay.

This elaborate Elenka cosplay took two and a half months to create. How gorgeous is this cosplay? Nyke Harewood/Insider The look competed in Saturday evening’s Crown Championship of Cosplay. You can follow their cosplay work at @theinsanityproject.

“My Hero Academia” is another popular anime. A cosplayer dressed as Himiko Toga from ‘My Hero Academia’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This look cost Angela an estimated $US150 ($AU205).

This cosplayer had their dog get in on their “One Piece” look. A cosplayer dressed as ‘One Piece’ character Roronoa Zoro and holding a dog dressed as Luffy at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood The dedication was impressive. The dog even had Luffy’s hat.

This Master Roshi looks like he stepped out of “Dragon Ball.” A cosplayer dressed as Master Roshi from ‘Dragon Ball’ at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider This look took Will $US100 ($AU137) and one month to prepare.

This custom “Dragon Ball” cosplay took about three weeks to create. A cosplayer dressed as ‘Dragon Ball’ character Great Saiyaman at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Harewood/Insider It took about $US200 ($AU274) for Thomas to create. You can follow their looks here

With “The Walking Dead” in its final season, #TWDFamily came out each day of the Con to meet up. This cosplayer appeared as Negan while holding a walker head. Nyke Harewood/Insider Negan started out as a main villain on “TWD.” The character has undergone a transformation on the series in recent years . Most recently, he killed the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha, and brought her head to Carol.

Rick Grimes may have left “TWD” in 2018, but he’s still a fan favorite. Rick’s currently MIA on ‘TWD,’ but his presence is felt at the Cons. Nyke Harewood/Insider If you’re walking around NYCC, when “TWD” usually returns to TV, you’re more than likely to see a Rick Grimes. Nate, who regularly cosplays as the show’s former protagonist, thrifted much of his look, including the famous Rick Grimes murder jacket, for an estimated $US500 ($AU684).