Photos of the best cosplay from New York Comic Con 2019

Kirsten Acuna/Insider J. Jonah Jameson was looking for photos of Spider-Man and he got more than he bargained for at New York Comic Con.

New York Comic Con is celebrating its 14th year in New York City, and fans are dressing up as their favourite TV, movie, and video game characters for the event.

More than 200,000 people are expected to visit the Javits Centre between October 3 and 6 for the annual event, which celebrates movies, television, pop culture, and, of course, comics.

From the Avengers and DC villains to the “Stranger Things” crew, keep reading to see what people are dressing up as this year.

Hawkins invaded the Javits Centre.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Cait and Lou were happy to take some photos with fans.

Steve and Robin’s Scoops Ahoy outfits from “Stranger Things” is a very popular look this year. Cait and Lou told us they will also be cosplaying as characters from “A Very Goofy Movie” later in the weekend.

You can follow Cait on Instagram @cailtlinroseart and follow Lou’s cosplay at @fireinabottle here.

That wasn’t the only Netflix show being repped on the floor.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images You usually don’t see ‘BoJack Horseman’ cosplay at the Con. Netflix recently announced its final season.

BoJack Horseman and his daughter Hollyhock were seen at NYCC on Friday.

Fans were inspired by HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which concluded earlier this year after eight years.

Olivia Singh/Insider ‘Game of Thrones’ premiered in 2011.

Here, a group of people dressed as Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Missandei, and Daenerys Targaryen. Dany even had a moving dragon hovering over her.

“Game of Thrones” was a popular choice for cosplayers this year.

Libby Torres/Insider David and Stefany dressed up as the Hound and Arya — key players on the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

David and Stefany attended Comic Con as the Hound and Arya – although David told Insider that people were constantly mistaking him for the Mountain, the Hound’s brother.

You can follow them on Instagram here and here.

This Captain Jack Sparrow is always one we look forward to seeing each year.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Jack is back with a brand new look this year.

We’ve seen Capitan Jocker at NYCC in the past and he’s a spot-on Captain Jack Sparrow.

This year he added a giant hat and painted a bunch of eyes on his face to match Johnny Depp’s look in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.”

Joker looks are always popular, but with a new DC movie out, Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the character is one fans are embracing.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Mike came from New Jersey to visit the event.

Mike said he was a little nervous wearing the outfit to NYCC given all of the heightened security around some New York City theatres with the “Joker” movie out. He said he had no issue getting into the Javits Centre dressed up.

He was planning to see the film Thursday night, but said he wouldn’t be going in costume. You can follow along with his artwork and cosplay @tivey_art on Instagram.

This duo was ready to head to theatres to see the movie in their outfits.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider We were very impressed with the guy’s photobomb skills in the background of this photo as well.

Christina Rivera and Ryan Carrion had masks to match their Joker look and were planning to see the movie Thursday night in their outfits. Christina used the stairs in Javits behind her to act out a moment from the movie’s trailer where Phoenix dances down a NYC staircase.

They said they weren’t nervous to dress up to see “Joker.”

Jean Markus is often at NYCC and does a great take on Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP This is a Joker look that is always turning heads at the con.

We’re used to seeing Markus at NYCC dressing as different versions of Joker. You can see more of his work here.

Harley Quinn was a popular choice for fans, especially with the upcoming release of DC’s “Birds of Prey.”

Olivia Singh/Insider Harley Quinn is a well-known character from comics.

This fan nailed the colourful look worn by Margot Robbie in the upcoming movie and posed near a section of NYCC that’s filled with costumes from the film.

You can see the trailer for “Birds of Prey,” in theatres on February 7, 2020, here.

This Deadpool didn’t seem too excited that he’s part of the Disney family now.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Deadpool is always a popular look since the comic-book character knows he’s a comic-book character.

Earlier this year, Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. All future “Deadpool” movies will be released by Disney and Fox.

Read more:



Ryan Reynolds surprised fans at New York Comic Con to show off a new movie and the trailer poked fun at Disney



It isn’t a party until Pope Deadpool arrives.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images We’ve seen Pope Deadpool in past years.

Because Deadpool is a fourth-wall breaking character, he’s a favourite for people to dress up as and make their own.

Doc Ock was on the prowl across the floor.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Doc Ock is Peter Parker’s former mentor.

NYC-based cosplayer @megaballcosplay spent a few weeks perfecting the “Spider-Man” villain’s extra appendages. You can follow his cosplay here.

He missed the Spider-Verse reunion that took place on Friday.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider A female Mysterio, Miles Morales, alternate Spider-Man from ‘Into the Spider-Verse,’ and J. Jonah Jameson all gathered together to capture the perfect moment.

This J. Jonah Jameson cosplayer was on the hunt for photos of Spider-Man (per usual) and he got more than he bargained for when two Spideys showed up.

This moment unfolded in real time as people called out to a few other “Spider-Man” characters nearby to pose, allowing for us to capture this fun moment.

Not too far off the Avengers were assembling.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Many Captain Americas aren’t just carrying around shields this year, they’re also carrying Thor’s hammer after a popular scene in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Doctor Strange, Tony Stark, the Wasp, and Captain America were ready for Thanos.

Some couples cosplay, like this Thor and Captain America.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Captain America’s broken shield is all across the floor after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ this year.

Couple Anthony and Jean-Claire Storz have cosplayed together in the past. Here they channeled Thor and Captain America from “Avengers: Endgame.”

Groot was looking for the rest of his “Guardians of the Galaxy” gang.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider We are Groot.

This impressive cosplayer was walking around and posing on stilts on Friday.

Gamora was spotted with her father Thanos instead.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Thanos was the villain in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

This cosplayer went all out with Thanos’ detailed armour and realistic look.

Bro Thor was worthy of this tiny Mjolnir.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Honestly, Bro Thor makes for a comfy cosplay.

Thor had a changed up look in “Avengers: Endgame,” and is proving to be a hit with fans.

Female Loki and Bro Thor were all-smiles while exploring the convention.

Olivia Singh/Insider In the ‘Avengers’ movies, Thor and Loki are played by Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth.

The Loki cosplayer held a glowing tesseract while the Bro Thor fan was armed with the Stormbreaker.

We were impressed by many of the convincing look-alikes this year.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Ryan was able to find the intricate cape to purchase to complete his look.

Rob Ryan made for a very convincing Doctor Strange. You can follow him at on Instagram at @RobRyanRocks.

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson gave his stamp of approval on Twitter.

Tony Stark, is that you?

Olivia Singh/Insider Tony Stark and Pepper Potts cosplayers were getting ready to get photographed on floor four of the convention centre.

We finally got to see Pepper Potts in her Rescue suit in “Avengers: Endgame,” making it a great addition to see on the NYCC floor this year.

With “Avengers” character Falcon getting a show on Disney+ later this year, now was the perfect time for this costume.

Olivia Singh/Insider Falcon is portrayed by Anthony Mackie in the MCU.

Although the wings might look heavy, the fan told us that they’re quite the opposite since they’re made of foam.

We had to do a double-take at this Newt Scamander.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Newt Scamander is the star of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

This Chappie look like he stepped right out of the movie.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images ‘Chappie’ came out in 2015.

This cosplayer even had the character’s money dollar sign.

Ryan Jude Novelline was back at Comic Con this year to show off his Good Fairy look.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Artist Ryan Novelline poses with the cosplay he made in a month.

Novelline said this look was inspired by “Sleeping Beauty” and he worked around the clock to get the piece ready for NYCC. Novelline said it’s “a piece that celebrates not just the final character, but the process of creating one.”

Previously, he brought a blue fairy-tale look to life at 2017’s Comic Con that rivaled Elsa’s magical look in “Frozen.”

You can follow him on Instagram @rjnovelline.

Iconic Disney princess Belle opted for a small Beast stuffed animal.

Olivia Singh/Insider A live-action version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was released in 2017.

She just needed the rest of her Disney princesses.

This Darth Vader got glam for the event complete with a tiara.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Who says Darth Vader can’t be a princess?

This wasn’t the only cosplayer we saw dressed in a gown as Vader. It was a fresh take on the character.

This is the vehicle we’ve been looking for. People were excited whenever this “Star Wars” X-wing-themed stroller rolled by.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Even the strollers at Comic Con get decked out.

Carvin deLeon told us little Victor’s uncle built the X-wing design for only about $US3. It’s mostly cardboard, duct tape, some Poland Spring water bottles, and a lot of creativity.

You can follow along with his cosplay designs at @shoestringbudgetcosplay on Instagram.

Everyone was a fan of this giant Panda that was seen walking around.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider A circle formed around this giant panda late Thursday afternoon in Javits.

We happened to spot him just as a convincing Mr. T cosplayer posed with him.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” villains were out in full force on Friday.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Shredder and Krang were spotted on Friday.

Shredder and and this impressive Krang were also roaming the showroom floor.

This impressive Dark Knight looked like he was trying to solve a mystery.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images He even had light-up eyes.

This is the suit that Ben Affleck was seen wearing in “Batman Vs. Superman.”

