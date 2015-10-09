Superman's arch nemesis is providing free WiFi at Comic Con

Warner Bros. Would you trust Wi-Fi from this guy?

New York Comic Con kicks off Thursday at the Javits Center in New York City with panels, celebrity autograph sessions, freebies, and free WiFi from your favourite Superman villain.

You read that right.

Lex Luthor’s LexCorp is hosting NYCC’s free WiFi this year at the four-day event from October 8-11.

Newsarama noticed this tidbit on the NYCC Fan FAQ page, which humorously references the villain’s company:

Yes. Free WiFi throughout the Javits Center will be provided by LexCorp Industries. LexCorp unites humanity through technology. We believe in technology as a means of communication, unification and a source of inspiration. To access the WiFi on-site at the Javits Center, connect to the “LexCorp” network from the list of available networks. You will automatically be redirected to the LexCorp WiFi login page where you can enter your email address and click “CONNECT” to gain access to the network. LexCorp — together, we can build a better world.

Why LexCorp?

Next year’s anticipated “Batman vs. Superman” movie will feature Supes’ future nemesis, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), who, according to a fictional Fortune article, apparently isn’t even Luthor, but his son Lex Luthor Jr. So, maybe there’s a slight chance he’s good. (Doubtful.) Maybe the fictional mogul is trying to boost his public image.

Typically, there are so many people at the Javits Center, it’s impossible to get great service from any free WiFi being offered, at least when the center begins to reach full capacity.

Maybe LexCorp can change that this year.

After all, if the company’s really hoping to build a better world, that would be one which included free working WiFi for all at Comic Con.

