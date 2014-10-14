Everyone Is Going Crazy For This Chris Pratt Look-Alike At New York Comic Con

It was clear at New York Comic Con last weekend that “Guardians of the Galaxy” had taken over. We saw Gamora, Rocket, and plenty of Groots — both potted and soaring over seven feet tall.

But the real star was none other than Star-Lord. John Koch, who cosplayed as Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill, became a sensation over the last few days at the Con — known for dancing his way through the Javits Center.

This is what Koch looked like on Sunday. He posed making an obscene gesture from a memorable scene in the movie. From the idential facial hair and dark features to the sarcastic expression, the resemblance is uncanny.

For comparison, this is what Chris Pratt looks like in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Pratt lost 60 pounds for the role, thanks to a rigorous six months of P90X, running, swimming, boxing, and kickboxing.

When we asked Koch how he pulled his costume together, he said, “My mum and dad played a big role in that they gave me Chris Pratt’s face. And I have to thank Chris Pratt’s parents who gave him my face.”

He does appear to be Pratt’s doppelganger.

Even his Instagram profile quotes Andy Dwyer, Pratt’s character on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” Koch says he was a big fan of Pratt from the show, and when he heard he was cast in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” he knew he had to cosplay as Star-Lord.

To complete the Peter Quill look, Koch wore a red leather jacket, jeans, a grey t-shirt, and silver spraypainted Nerf guns. But what’s Star-Lord without his beloved Walkman? Koch says he bought the old-school device on eBay for about $US10 and made an “Awesome Mix Vol. 1” mixtape with all the songs from the movie’s soundtrack.

Here’s a closer look at the tape.

Pretty spot on job.

Then the “pelvic sorcery” (as Gamora might say) began. He shook and shimmied down the main concourse, on the showroom floor, and in the outdoor tunnel where all the professional photographers gather.

Koch says he was typically listening to “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone in his headphones, the song Pratt’s character grooves to in the movie’s opening sequence.

What followed was a social media explosion. People on Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr spoke of sightings of the “dancing Star-Lord.”





Loading Star Lord supplies the soundtrack for NYCC! #nycc #cosplay #guardiansofthegalaxy #awesomemixvol1 #starlord Cosplay by @its_just_koch View on Instagram

Saw a guy dressed as Star Lord dancing down the main aisle and now I have “Come and Get Your Love” in my head. Thanks, James Gunn.

— Thomas Zahler (@loveandcapes) October 10, 2014

Whoever produces red leather jackets is making a ton of cash. So many #Starlord cosplayers! pic.twitter.com/AhMUPQPWWf

— Geeks OUT (@GeeksOUT) October 10, 2014





The weekend culminated in a dance-off against a fellow Peter Quill. A friend blasted the soundtrack through a portable speaker and it was on.

Koch had all the signature dance moves down from the film’s opening.

And in a tie, “Star-Lord” was declared the winner.

