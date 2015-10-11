The best cosplay photos from New York Comic Con 2015

Kim Renfro, Kirsten Acuna
Batman harley quinn jokerCourtesy Sam AcunaHarley Quinn sneaks up on the Caped Crusader from ‘Batman v Superman.’

Cosplayers, or fans in role-playing costumes, are taking over New York Comic Con.

Harley Quinns, Jokers, stormtroopers, ghostbusters, and more are out in full swing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event honouring all things pop culture, television, gaming and more at the Javits Center from October 8-11.

We’re rounding up the photos of the best cosplay from the event and will continue to add more photos throughout the weekend.

This Penguin looked like he jumped straight out of a Tim Burton movie.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

No one's messing with Mr. Freeze.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

This 'Batman: Arkham Knight'-inspired Scarecrow cosplay took months to make from scrap.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The time was well spent. Look at the detail!

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Deadshot was on the prowl looking for Batman.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

He was a bit preoccupied.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Who says Batman can't take on Superman in next spring's movie? That's certainly not the case at the Con.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

As always, there are incredible Joker cosplays nearly everywhere you look.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

This take on Scott Snyder's latest comic-book iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime is one of the coolest looks we've seen.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Just like in the comics, his face comes off to reveal another, more frightening look, underneath!

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Next year's 'Suicide Squad' has inspired many Joker and Harley Quinn pairings this year.

Darren Reaver/Tech Insider

Here's another Harley with a serious female Star-Lord from 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Courtesy of @OVCterminal

Female Star-Lord was with an entire gender-swapped 'Guardians of the Galaxy' crew.

Courtesy of @OVCterminal

Photo Courtesy of Keria Fuller

Gender-bender cosplays are especially popular this year. Here's Vegeta from 'Dragonball Z.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Forget the 'Powerpuff Girls.' These Powerpuff guys were hurrying back to the bar, but stopped to quickly show off.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Sarah Jean Maefs aka Peppermonster has been working on her latest Lady Thor cosplay for the past several months.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

She'll be featured on one of 21 variant Marvel comic covers this fall.

Loki was out scouring the floor.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Colossus was representing the X-Men on the showroom floor.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Arrow was looking for the rest of his teammates, too.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Deadpool is always a fan favourite of the Con.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The character knows he's a comic-book character so it leads to plenty of great mashups.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Like this Winnie the Pooh Deadpool!

And a Deadpool Joffrey with a convincing Maergary Tyrell and a shadow-impaled Renly.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

These brothers of the Night's Watch have slowly created their 'Game of Thrones' costumes for the last three years.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

The Hound is back! And he has a little Dire wolf with him.

He's practicing for his potential comeback next season.

Who needs your regular neigborhood Spider-Man when you have the Spidey of the future? Spider-Man 2099.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

We've seen plenty of Iron Men.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

And one who even resembled a Tony Stark.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

But none came close to this over nine-foot tall Hulkbuster who made his debut at New York Comic Con.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Make way for zombie Stark.

Darren Reaver/Tech Insider

These Michonne from 'The Walking Dead' have it under control.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Princesses are also popular, but it's not Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen' we're seeing. Instead, it's Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

This family featuring Cogsworth, Lumiere, and Belle was one of the best looks we saw Thursday.

Sorry Aladdin and Jafar. We haven't seen Jasmine, yet.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

This spot-on Captain Jack from 'Once Upon a Time' was also in need of his Emma Swan.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

We did a double take at this Edward Scissorhands who was walking around to promote the 25th anniversary of the Tim Burton classic.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

This Jack Sparrow also looked like he stepped off the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' set.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
Trevor Bendl as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Everyone was blown away by this family of 'Alice in Wonderland' characters. All of the costumes were designed and made by the Hatter himself.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The New York City Ghostbusters group was out in full force complete with Slimer.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

'Star Wars' Jedis were out in full force looking for a battle.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

The Stormtroopers they were looking for were a bit of a walk away.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Boba Fett from the 501st Legion is one of our favourites we've seen so far. We'll sure there will be more 'Star Wars' throughout the weekend.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider
Paul Machnick of the Midwest Garrison.

Some of the best cosplays were elaborate creations like this Hecarim from 'League of Legends.'

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

And another 'League of Legends' character, DJ Sona.

This 'Fantastic Four' couple also looked like the real thing.

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

We've seen some really unique outfits so far like Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from 'Spongebob Squarepants.'

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Others went old school like this Maitlands couple from 'Beetlejuice.'

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

Rick, of cartoon 'Rick and Morty,' was wandering around with his Meseeks.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

If you're walking around, be on the lookout for Robert Franzese, who gives the best impression of Peter Griffin from 'Family Guy.'

Kim Renfro/Tech Insider

