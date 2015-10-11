The best cosplay photos from New York Comic Con 2015

Cosplayers, or fans in role-playing costumes, are taking over New York Comic Con.
Harley Quinns, Jokers, stormtroopers, ghostbusters, and more are out in full swing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event honouring all things pop culture, television, gaming and more at the Javits Center from October 8-11.
We’re rounding up the photos of the best cosplay from the event and will continue to add more photos throughout the weekend.
Who says Batman can't take on Superman in next spring's movie? That's certainly not the case at the Con.
This take on Scott Snyder's latest comic-book iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime is one of the coolest looks we've seen.
Forget the 'Powerpuff Girls.' These Powerpuff guys were hurrying back to the bar, but stopped to quickly show off.
Sarah Jean Maefs aka Peppermonster has been working on her latest Lady Thor cosplay for the past several months.
She'll be featured on one of 21 variant Marvel comic covers this fall.
These brothers of the Night's Watch have slowly created their 'Game of Thrones' costumes for the last three years.
Who needs your regular neigborhood Spider-Man when you have the Spidey of the future? Spider-Man 2099.
But none came close to this over nine-foot tall Hulkbuster who made his debut at New York Comic Con.
Princesses are also popular, but it's not Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen' we're seeing. Instead, it's Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast.'
We did a double take at this Edward Scissorhands who was walking around to promote the 25th anniversary of the Tim Burton classic.
Everyone was blown away by this family of 'Alice in Wonderland' characters. All of the costumes were designed and made by the Hatter himself.
Boba Fett from the 501st Legion is one of our favourites we've seen so far. We'll sure there will be more 'Star Wars' throughout the weekend.
We've seen some really unique outfits so far like Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from 'Spongebob Squarepants.'
If you're walking around, be on the lookout for Robert Franzese, who gives the best impression of Peter Griffin from 'Family Guy.'
