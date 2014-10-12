Photos Of The Best Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2014

Kirsten Acuna, Melia Robinson
Mr freeze nycc 2014Kirsten Acuna/Business InsiderMr. Freeze was everywhere at NYCC posing with Batman and the many characters from his Rogue’s Gallery.

New York Comic Con isn’t just about the comics and TV panels. One of the best parts of the four-day event is seeing the cosplayers.

Dressing like your favourite character from comics, video games, anime, movies, or television is a favourite tradition of the Con — one that presents a unique opportunity to let your freak flag fly in a welcoming and safe environment.

Cosplay, if you don’t already know, is the combination of the words “costume” and “play.” The term was likely coined at the 1984 World-Con science fiction convention, where a Japanese reporter was blown away by the attendee’s outfits and returned home not knowing what to call the elaborate display.

So far this weekend, we’ve seen a seven-foot-tall, life-like Groot just begging to be hugged, video game villains that still give us nightmares, and a mashup of Thor and Ronald McDonald the internet has coined McThor.

We rounded up photos of the best cosplay we saw at the ninth annual New York Comic Con. We’ll continue to update this post as the weekend continues.

What better way to kick off the Con than with Batman? Larry Smith was first in line for the unveiling of the new Batman Limited Edition Forever Stamps Thursday morning.

Smith told us this is his third or fourth version of the Batman Beyond costume. You can check out more of his work here.

There are always plenty of Batmen at the Con, and swarms came out for the Dark Knight's 75th anniversary. 1960s Batgirl and Batman show off how they pack a punch.

The Caped Crusader's nothing without his villains and this Harley Quinn was among Friday's best.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Comic Con attendee Alyssa King poses as Harlequin during the 2014 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on October 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Freeze for Mr. Freeze who's outfit took him about a year to make.

We saw him a few times posing with various characters from the Batman universe like Poison Ivy ...

... before attempting to shake down Gotham's finest.

Batman's not always around to do the saving. The Joker couldn't outsmart these two 'Star Wars' bounty hunters.

It looked like the Caped Crusader was tied up with Bane at the moment.

On a showroom floor full of red Iron Men, this silver War Machine suit is prepped for battle.

A lone Doctor Octopus is on the prowl for Spider-Man.

Make way for Magneto!

'Guardians of the Galaxy' wasn't only a big hit at theatres but is also a popular cosplay theme.

There were plenty of Groots, but we couldn't find one that topped Daniel Ramos' adaptation. He spent nine days creating the costume, which is made of intertwined pipes and airbrushed plaques of vinyl foam for bark.

Here's a closer look at Ramos' Groot costume, and you can see the detail in the moss is incredible. Ramos, who works in licensing for toys, says he wanted to be Groot because 'he is one of the only characters who is pure innocence. He has no animosity.'

Couldn't find a dancing Groot? Transform yourself! Add suspenders and a giant pot and you're good to go!

'Guardians of the Galaxy' wasn't the only big Disney hit. There were many versions of 'Frozen' princesses Anna and Elsa.

Superheroines were aplenty on the showroom floor.

Who said Arrow had to be a guy?

A female Thranduil and Tauriel protect passersby from 'The Hobbit' dragon, Smaug.

Lady Loki has become a favourite cosplay choice for women.

This duo was geared up for Saturday's 'Sailor Moon' panel.

Why walk around when you can power your way in a 'Wreck-It Ralph' racing car?

What a spot on 'Doctor Who' cosplay of a clockwork robot from 'The Girl in the Fireplace' episode.

The droid was a popular outfit this year. Cosplayer Kristin Sirota, known as BenaeQuee, repurposed her handsewn Marie Antoinette dress for the occasion.

Some of the cosplay this year was downright scary from this 'Donnie Darko' rabbit ...

... to this twisted take on 'Alice in Wonderland.' Ann Darby dressed as Alice from the 2011 rebooted video game 'Alice: Madness Returns.' She started working on her prop back in March.

The characters from video game 'Silent Hill' are always frightening.

But they're not half as scary when going up against Elizabeth and Booker from 'BioShock Infinite.'

A lot of people went with friends in group costumes.

Darth Vader crashed this Power Rangers reunion.

Two characters from 'Mortal Kombat' prepare to duke it out.

Need some saving? Super Mario Sunshine's Mario and Luigi may be able to help you out.

We'd call in this guy. We found a few rogue 'Ghostbusters' with real working tech.

Turns out there was an entire troop of them!

They were with Sony getting ready to march through the Con playing the 'Ghostbusters' theme to promote an exclusive vinyl record for the film's 30th anniversary.

A large crowd formed around this larger-than-life Transformer which many thought was there to promote Chevy's Camaro.

It actually cost $US1000 and six months to build. We think it paid off.

The wings on this outfit took three days to put together.

That 'Game of Thrones' dragon took this Daenarys four days to make.

Caryn Rafi took an hour painting herself pink to transform into 'Ugly Americans' half-demon, half-human Callie Maggotbone.

The winner for most creative Friday cosplay goes to McThor who threw down his nugget hammer of justice at the Con.

