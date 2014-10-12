Photos Of The Best Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2014

New York Comic Con isn’t just about the comics and TV panels. One of the best parts of the four-day event is seeing the cosplayers.
Head straight to the cosplay »
Dressing like your favourite character from comics, video games, anime, movies, or television is a favourite tradition of the Con — one that presents a unique opportunity to let your freak flag fly in a welcoming and safe environment.
Cosplay, if you don’t already know, is the combination of the words “costume” and “play.” The term was likely coined at the 1984 World-Con science fiction convention, where a Japanese reporter was blown away by the attendee’s outfits and returned home not knowing what to call the elaborate display.
So far this weekend, we’ve seen a seven-foot-tall, life-like Groot just begging to be hugged, video game villains that still give us nightmares, and a mashup of Thor and Ronald McDonald the internet has coined McThor.
We rounded up photos of the best cosplay we saw at the ninth annual New York Comic Con. We’ll continue to update this post as the weekend continues.
See any great cosplay? Email us at mrobinson[at]businessinsider.com and kacuna[at]businessinsider.com.
What better way to kick off the Con than with Batman? Larry Smith was first in line for the unveiling of the new Batman Limited Edition Forever Stamps Thursday morning.
Smith told us this is his third or fourth version of the Batman Beyond costume. You can check out more of his work here.
There are always plenty of Batmen at the Con, and swarms came out for the Dark Knight's 75th anniversary. 1960s Batgirl and Batman show off how they pack a punch.
Batman's not always around to do the saving. The Joker couldn't outsmart these two 'Star Wars' bounty hunters.
There were plenty of Groots, but we couldn't find one that topped Daniel Ramos' adaptation. He spent nine days creating the costume, which is made of intertwined pipes and airbrushed plaques of vinyl foam for bark.
Here's a closer look at Ramos' Groot costume, and you can see the detail in the moss is incredible. Ramos, who works in licensing for toys, says he wanted to be Groot because 'he is one of the only characters who is pure innocence. He has no animosity.'
Couldn't find a dancing Groot? Transform yourself! Add suspenders and a giant pot and you're good to go!
'Guardians of the Galaxy' wasn't the only big Disney hit. There were many versions of 'Frozen' princesses Anna and Elsa.
The droid was a popular outfit this year. Cosplayer Kristin Sirota, known as BenaeQuee, repurposed her handsewn Marie Antoinette dress for the occasion.
... to this twisted take on 'Alice in Wonderland.' Ann Darby dressed as Alice from the 2011 rebooted video game 'Alice: Madness Returns.' She started working on her prop back in March.
They were with Sony getting ready to march through the Con playing the 'Ghostbusters' theme to promote an exclusive vinyl record for the film's 30th anniversary.
A large crowd formed around this larger-than-life Transformer which many thought was there to promote Chevy's Camaro.
Caryn Rafi took an hour painting herself pink to transform into 'Ugly Americans' half-demon, half-human Callie Maggotbone.
The winner for most creative Friday cosplay goes to McThor who threw down his nugget hammer of justice at the Con.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.