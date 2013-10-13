Check Out The Best Cosplay From New York Comic Con

Chris C Anderson, Kirsten Acuna, Melia Robinson
Nycc comic con cosplay wonder womanBusiness Insider/Melia RobinsonFemale superheroes were in abundance at New York Comic Con.

It’s October and if you live in the Tri-state area that means two things: Halloween and New York Comic Con.
The four-day convention celebrating comics, television, and film is taking place at the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13.

While we got excited for the panels, screenings, and exclusives on the showroom floor, one of the main draws is for fans to show off their best costumes. This is their Halloween.

Referred to as cosplay (costume play), many attendees go dressed as their favourite comic, television, or movie character.

Some even head over in their own original, unique looks.

Here were the best costumes we saw as we made our way across the convention floor through a sea of Teen Titans, Deadpools, and Batmen.

If you're familiar with the Teen Titans comics, you'll know these two are Star Fire and Raven.

Check out the eyes!

Everywhere we turned we saw this guy dressed as Jack from 'Jack in the Box.'

Wonder Woman is here to save the day.

This professional cosplayer had a similar get-up.

This wasn't the Wonder Wo-man.

Batman characters are always popular. Here's the Dark Knight and the boy wonder Robin.

This is hands down the best Joker costume we've ever seen. The cosplay is a nod to the 'Arkham Asylum' video game version of the character.

Here's a close-up of his face makeup along with another Joker interpretation.

He posed with everyone, including an arch-enemy, Nightwing.

We wonder if he also ran into his partner-in-crime, Harley Quinn ...

... or one of the other villains like this Jim Carrey-inspired Riddler.

There were a few Harvey Dents walking around as Two-Face, too.

Poison Ivy was a popular look as well. Here she is with another cosplayer.

Two more villains from Batman's Rogue's Gallery: Catwoman and Zatanna.

Here they are again with a hooked friend.

It wouldn't be a Batman party without Bane.

The whole gang reunited.

Forget the men. Female superheroes were all the rage.

This is one of the best Lady Loki costumes we came across complete with homemade sceptre and headdress.

Magician to another Lady Loki: 'Can you stab me with that sword?'

Loki said they don't carry professional cosplay materials in her country, Venezuela, so she made her staff with aluminium, PVC pipe, and duct tape.

'You shall not pass.' Well, except through the main entrance, Gandalf.

The Juggernaut!

Dr. Octopus looks awesome ... but let's not forget the Iron Man ... er, lady off to the side!

His mechanical arms were even cooler from behind.

We weren't surprised to see a lot of people in Deadpool costumes. The Marvel character -- who's aware he's a comic character -- is always a convention favourite.

We caught a few different ones running around, posing with others ...

... and caught goofing around Javits.

One of the most original Deadpool outfits was this family of Nintendo-inspired characters. Poor Knuckles!

Speaking of Mario, this little boy turned heads with his working hat propeller!

This was the moustache little Mario was looking for.

This robot -- the mascot from JJ Abrams' production company Bad Robot -- may be the best cosplay costume we saw.

Shout out to Ash Ketchum, too!

We caught him a few times, this time slurping out of a Slusho cup! Brownie points if you know the reference to Abrams' film 'Cloverfield.'

The cake is a lie! An actual ASHPD (Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device) from 'Portal.'

It wouldn't be Comic Con without Star Wars and lightsabers with masks ...

... and without.

Where are Han and Luke to save Leia from this Storm Trooper?

Forget Princess Leia, Bounty Hunter Boba Fett wants to take us hostage.

Boba Fett was also found playing the accordion a few blocks from the Javits Center. And yes, he can play the 'Star Wars' theme song.

Another 'Star Wars' babe. Here's Jedi Master Aayla Secura.

The best 'Star Wars' costume? That has to go to this beat-boxing Vader.

We saw a lot of Master Chiefs from video game 'Halo' ...

'Halo' Oceanic armour was on display as well.

Samus Aran from the game 'Metroid.'

Fans of 'BioShock Infinite' will recognise Elizabeth.

More BioShock cosplay. Passersby were encouraged to flip a coin.

No, this person wasn't one of 'The Walking Dead.' Rather, she was channeling 'Resident Evil.'

Check out that arm!

This person was looking to get a bite, though.

It took six months to make this Commander Shepard outfit and another month to make his companion Ashley Williams from the game 'Mass Effect.'

Here's another game character, this one from Zelda.

And a costume from what we think is the game 'Diablo 3.'

We love video game 'Kingdom Hearts.' This kid went all out with a Sora-inspired look. By the way, those are clown shoes with zippers attached. Impressive.

This fast food junkie used more than 30 White Castle hamburger cases to make his own keyblade.

Don't tase us, bro!

This is how to take a selfie. Nearly every teen we saw was dressed up in this popular 'Attack on Titan' Manga costume.

These fans organised a photoshoot outside the Javits Center for teens cosplaying as 'Attack of Titan' characters.

We were waiting for the mask to start morphing Rorshach images.

This Mad Hatter channeled Tim Burton's live-action movie adaptation version.

And a Steampunk-inspired White Rabbit was also far from Wonderland.

She and Alice were spotted at Subway a few blocks away.

More steampunk! This time from Catwoman.

Flashback to the '90s! Do you remember short-lived WB cartoon series 'Freakazoid'?

Not familiar with the superhero? Watch this.

Hey! It's Arnold and Helga from 'Hey Arnold!'

Another oldie but goodie TV show, 'Dragon Ball Z.'

Let's not forget Felix the Cat!

Here was a cute character we found advertising food at a booth.

Watch your step. Spiderman was crawling on the floor.

Superman's eyes were like two pools of crystal blue water.

Why bother with full-body costumes when you can make yourself into a work of art?

Some had VERY elaborate makeup.

And coloured contacts were a popular accessory. This zombie pulled them off quite gruesomely.

Someone give this poor guy some eye drops.

There were a lot of booth babes on the showroom floor.

They dressed up in different themes ranging from punk ...

... to Lolita.

Big, poofy dresses were popular ...

... as was a lot of colour.

The more, the better.

People weren't the only ones dressing up, others brought their pets and dressed them up, too.

We think he dressed himself, but your guess is as good as ours.

Remember 'The Fifth Element'? These two would make Gary Oldman and Chris Tucker proud.

Excellent wig and shoulder pads.

... and horns.

... and headbands. Metal Gear Solids?

The family that cosplays together ...

Grows up to be Power Rangers. Here's a gaggle ... with Wonder Woman. But where's the pink ranger?

Here she is!

Many cosplayers struck as authentic of a pose as possible.

They posed with Indiana Jones ...

Or Elvis ...

Or robots.

'Breaking Bad's Walter White was one of the most popular costumes.

Here's Heisenberg and Walter White in the same room -- trippy.

Winter is coming! We found Jon Snow, Khaleesi, Sansa and Aarya Stark. Yes, Snow even had his pet Direwolf.

There were a few 'Game of Thrones' fans. Here's Khal Drogo along with his 'sun and stars.'

This head on a stick reminds us of those that decorate King's Landing in 'Game of Thrones.'

This homemade robot looks like he's prepping for a role in the next Transformer film.

Move aside C-3P0. Take a seat Iron Man. What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Doctor Who' than with Cyberman?

TARDIS and Dr. Who weren't too far behind.

Who ya gonna call?

Probably this whole gang ...

... or this crew of Ghostbusters. The one in red had a thermos backpack.

Bender!

And Shredder from TMNT.

The Minions from 'Despicable Me' showed up.

Here's a Navy Seal.

We didn't spot many Disney princesses, but we did find Mulan along with sidekick Mushu.

We're not sure who she was, but she looked ... concerned.

All hail Cobra Commander and the cosplayers!

