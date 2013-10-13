Check Out The Best Cosplay From New York Comic Con

Business Insider/Melia Robinson Female superheroes were in abundance at New York Comic Con.

It’s October and if you live in the Tri-state area that means two things: Halloween and New York Comic Con.

The four-day convention celebrating comics, television, and film is taking place at the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13.

While we got excited for the panels, screenings, and exclusives on the showroom floor, one of the main draws is for fans to show off their best costumes. This is their Halloween.

Referred to as cosplay (costume play), many attendees go dressed as their favourite comic, television, or movie character.

Some even head over in their own original, unique looks.

Here were the best costumes we saw as we made our way across the convention floor through a sea of Teen Titans, Deadpools, and Batmen.

