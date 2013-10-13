Check Out The Best Cosplay From New York Comic Con

It’s October and if you live in the Tri-state area that means two things: Halloween and New York Comic Con.
The four-day convention celebrating comics, television, and film is taking place at the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13.
While we got excited for the panels, screenings, and exclusives on the showroom floor, one of the main draws is for fans to show off their best costumes. This is their Halloween.
Referred to as cosplay (costume play), many attendees go dressed as their favourite comic, television, or movie character.
Some even head over in their own original, unique looks.
Here were the best costumes we saw as we made our way across the convention floor through a sea of Teen Titans, Deadpools, and Batmen.
This is hands down the best Joker costume we've ever seen. The cosplay is a nod to the 'Arkham Asylum' video game version of the character.
This is one of the best Lady Loki costumes we came across complete with homemade sceptre and headdress.
Loki said they don't carry professional cosplay materials in her country, Venezuela, so she made her staff with aluminium, PVC pipe, and duct tape.
We weren't surprised to see a lot of people in Deadpool costumes. The Marvel character -- who's aware he's a comic character -- is always a convention favourite.
One of the most original Deadpool outfits was this family of Nintendo-inspired characters. Poor Knuckles!
This robot -- the mascot from JJ Abrams' production company Bad Robot -- may be the best cosplay costume we saw.
Shout out to Ash Ketchum, too!
We caught him a few times, this time slurping out of a Slusho cup! Brownie points if you know the reference to Abrams' film 'Cloverfield.'
Boba Fett was also found playing the accordion a few blocks from the Javits Center. And yes, he can play the 'Star Wars' theme song.
It took six months to make this Commander Shepard outfit and another month to make his companion Ashley Williams from the game 'Mass Effect.'
We love video game 'Kingdom Hearts.' This kid went all out with a Sora-inspired look. By the way, those are clown shoes with zippers attached. Impressive.
This is how to take a selfie. Nearly every teen we saw was dressed up in this popular 'Attack on Titan' Manga costume.
These fans organised a photoshoot outside the Javits Center for teens cosplaying as 'Attack of Titan' characters.
Winter is coming! We found Jon Snow, Khaleesi, Sansa and Aarya Stark. Yes, Snow even had his pet Direwolf.
Move aside C-3P0. Take a seat Iron Man. What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Doctor Who' than with Cyberman?
